6 Changes Introduced By CoA In NATA 2020

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has introduced a few changes in the exam pattern of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). According to the new exam pattern, Part B will now include questions from Physics and Chemistry along with the existing Mathematics. NATA 2020 exam is divided into two parts including Part-A as Drawing Test and Part-B as Test on Scientific Ability and General Aptitude. The Part A -Drawing test will include three questions on drawing skill and Part B will have 15 questions from PCM and 35 questions from general aptitude and logical reasoning.

Check out the new changes introduced in new changes in NATA this year by CoA:

Changes in NATA 2020 Exam

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be organized twice a year from 2019-20 Session. Also, the entire duration of the entrance test has been increased to 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The candidates from this year onwards will be given an extra 15 minutes’ time for completing the exam.

Also, from this year onwards no marks will be deducted in case of the wrong attempt given by the candidates in the NATA 2020 entrance tests.

Revision in Exam Pattern

The pattern of the exam is also changed. Previously the candidates were given 90 minutes each to complete the Aptitude Test and Drawing Papers. However, from the coming exam session, the candidates need to complete the Aptitude test paper within 60 minutes while 120 minutes will be given to complete the drawing paper. The revised pattern for the drawing test is mentioned below:

The candidates will be judged based on their ability to sketch a given object proportionately and showcasing their skills in a visually appealing way

Students will also be judged according to their skills of visualizing and drawing the effects of light on the object and shadows cast on surroundings

The students’ sense of perspective drawing will also be considered

The candidates’ ability to create two-dimensional compositions with the help of shapes and forms will be examined in this test.

Sharp knowledge of the scale and proportions, and drawing using a pencil sketch on themes will help in getting more marks in the exam.

The overview of the NATA 2020 exam pattern is mentioned below:

Particulars Details Mode of Examination Online, Drawing part will be offline Medium of Examination English Duration of the Exam 3 hours 15 minutes (15 minutes intermission time between Part A and Part B Duration of the Exam Part A - Drawing Test (Offline)

Part B - PCM and General Aptitude and Logical Reasoning (Online) Section Wise Time Duration Part A - Drawing Test: 135 minutes (2 hours 15 minutes)

Part B - PCM and General Aptitude: 45 minutes Number of Questions Part A - 3 Questions

Part B - 50 Questions Total Marks 200 Marking Scheme Part A - 3 Questions

2 Questions x 35 Marks Each

1 Question x 55 Marks Part B - 50 Questions

PCM - 15 Questions x 1.5 Marks

General Aptitude & Logical Reasoning - 35 Questions x 1.5 Marks

Qualification Criteria

As per the latest changes, the NATA 2020 Eligibility Criteria has been revised. Now the candidates who have given 10+2 exams with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics as the main subjects can give NATA 2020 exam.

NATA Application Fee

The fees have been increased from INR 1800 to INR 2000 for the students belonging to the general category and INR 1700 from the previous INR 1500 for the SC/ST students.

The candidates appearing for NATA 2020 exam need to pay the beneath registration or application fees.

Category Fees General and OBC candidates INR 2000 for one test

INR 3800 for both test Reserved candidates INR 1700 for one test

INR 3100 for both exams Overseas Candidates (Out of India) INR 10,000 for one test

INR 18,000 for both exams

The application fees can be paid through any payment mode including Debit card, Credit card and Net banking.

The NATA registration form has also been revised and furthermost; COA assigned TCS ION to conduct NATA for the 2020 session.

The candidates who are considering getting admission into B.Arch course need to apply for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

The aspiring candidates need to fill the online application form as per the latest instructions.

What is the revised Eligibility Criteria for NATA 2020?

As per the latest information available, there are certain changes in the Eligibility criteria for filling the form which is mentioned below:

Qualifying Exam:

The candidates must have completed Senior Secondary Board (class 12th) or equivalent exam with at least 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics which needs to be mandatory subjects in 10+2 level.

The candidates who have completed the 10+3 years Diploma Program with Maths as one of the subjects are also allowed to appear for the NATA exam.

The candidates studying in the International Baccalaureate Diploma program after 10 years of Schooling must have Mathematics as a mandatory subject.

National Level Admission Counselling

The exam conducting body of NATA- The Council of Architecture has also initiated that from now onwards there be a National Level counselling for offering admissions to the selected students in architecture colleges.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is organized to give admission to the eligible students in B. Arch and B. Plan courses in Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) at New Delhi, Bhopal, and Vijayawada. The NATA score is also considered by other architecture colleges across India for granting admission in B. Arch and B. Plan courses. NATA exam is conducted twice in a year by CoA, in April and May-June. This year, NATA 2020 exam will be conducted in the months of April and May in the dates- April 19 and May 31. The candidates can fill the application form of NATA online from February 1 till March 16 for the April session and till May 4 for the May exam. For more details regarding the Students syllabus of newly added Physics and Chemistry, the students can visit the official website.