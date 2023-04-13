7 Best VIP Casinos In Canada: Don’t Miss Out On Exciting Bonuses And Rewards

The gambling market in Canada is developing at a rapid pace. With so many options, finding an online gambling site that offers a memorable VIP casino experience can be tricky.

To help you, we’ve explored dozens of VIP casino sites to assess the high-roller bonuses and promotions they offer. Based on our findings, we have compiled a list of the best VIP online casinos for Canadian gamblers:

Discover the amazing bonuses and loyalty programs these best VIP casino sites offer.

Overview

Stake is a well-respected online gambling site featuring a crypto VIP casino and a comprehensive sportsbook. Licensed and regulated in Curaçao, Stake.com is a safe place for Canadian VIP casino players to gamble. As a crypto-centered online casino, Stake supports 19 digital coins, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH.

Best Features for CA Players

What makes Stake one of the best crypto betting sites in Canada? Here are the distinctive features of this platform:

The site integrates with MoonPay — a service for buying cryptocurrency

Stake players can expect nearly instant payouts

The casino offers enticing promotions for casual gamblers and VIP players

The website runs smoothly on mobile devices

Best Games Here

Stake hosts an impressive collection of over 3,000 titles from reputable providers. Stake Originals' game selection is what makes the online casino stand out. All games in this category are probably fair — whether you are a VIP player or casual gambler, you can verify the randomness of the outcomes.

Some of the best Stake’s first-party casino games include:

Card games such as “Blackjack,” “Hilo,” and “Baccarat”

Slots such as “Tome of Life,” “Scarab Spin,” and “Blue Samurai.”

The VIP Program

High rollers are welcome to join Stake’s VIP Club and unlock a range of exclusive bonuses:

Level-up rewards upon reaching a new stage

Weekly and monthly bonuses tailored to your high-roller play

Rakeback bonuses to compensate for recent losses

Support from a dedicated VIP host (starting from the Platinum VIP player level)

Exclusive tournaments such as the $7,000 Return of the King Challenge (available for bronze VIP members and above)

Additional Bonuses

In addition to VIP casino bonuses, Stake holds regular promotions for Canadian crypto gamblers:

A $100,000 daily race for everyone who wagers on Stake

A $75,000 weekly giveaway for those who wager $1,000 and more

A weekly $50,000 giveaway for holding top positions in participating games

A weekly $15,000 Level-Up giveaway for beating the target multipliers in qualifying games

Overview

Established in 2013, CloudBet is one of the oldest crypto gambling sites in the market, licensed through Curaçao eGaming. This platform features both a VIP casino site and a sportsbook. What sets CloudBet apart from other VIP casinos is its support for over 30 digital coins. If you’ve been looking for an LTC casino for Canadian players, CloudBet has got you covered.

Best Features for CA Players

CloudBet is one of the best online VIP casinos in Canada for the following reasons:

When using crypto coins, you can expect fast deposits and payouts

With the CloudBet marketplace, you can swap the casino loyalty program comp points for cash bonuses and other perks

The VIP casino offers high roller rewards progressing with each level scored

All casino games run perfectly on handheld devices

Best Games Here

As a high roller, your VIP casino experience should be truly immersive. CloudBet has a huge selection of live casino games where you can feel the thrill of a land-based gambling venue. Here you will find live versions of casino classics such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Additionally, you can test your luck in game shows such as “Cash or Crash,” “Deal or No Deal,” “Dream Catcher,” and more.

The VIP Program

CloudBet has one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the industry, with a range of VIP benefits for high rollers:

A loyalty points multiplier

Tuesday free spin drops

Access to exclusive promotions

A dedicated VIP account manager (only for Ruby VIP players)

Additional Bonuses

Besides VIP bonuses for high rollers, CloudBet offers rewards for casual gamblers:

A welcome bonus — a 100% first deposit match, up to 5 BTC

A €10,000 live casino giveaway

20 bonus spins in select games for depositing funds on Tuesday

A €10,000 Spinomenal slot tournament

Overview

BitStarz is another well-respected online casino with an attractive VIP program. Licensed and registered in Curaçao, the platform adheres to fair gaming and responsible gambling standards. The supported cryptos include BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, and USDT. Minimum deposit amounts vary across payment methods. Maximum withdrawal limits apply as well.

Best Features for CA Players

Here is why BitStarz is the best VIP casino for many Canadian crypto gamblers:

You can withdraw your winnings almost instantly

BitStarz partners with the MoonPay crypto exchange

There are thousands of titles on offer — high-limit slots, table games, and live casino games

The platform provides the top mobile casino experience

Best Games Here

If you’re a high roller, you wouldn’t mind hitting a bonus round when playing slot games. Just pay a fixed sum and get a bonus round triggered right away! To address the needs of high rollers, BitStarz has introduced a selection of Bonus Buy games.

Some of the top games that support the bonus buy feature are:

“Aloha King Elvis” and “Sweet Rush Megaways” by BCGaming

“Cowboy Coins” by Pragmatic Play

“Frank’s Farm” by Hacksaw Gaming

The VIP Program

For high rollers from Canada, BitStarz offers one of the best VIP programs. Here are the key perks for VIP players:

Enhanced cashback and casino deposit bonuses

A VIP bonus plan tailored to your high-roller needs

Fast payouts with no withdrawal limits applied

Access to a dedicated VIP account manager

Additional Bonuses

If you’re not a VIP player yet, you can enjoy the following rewards at BitStarz:

A welcome bonus — an up to 5 BTC deposit bonus plus 180 free spins

Exclusive tournaments with cash prizes, such as Table Wars and Slot Wars

A 50% Monday deposit bonus

Up to 200 Wednesday free spins

Overview

Established in 2014, 7Bit is one of the oldest VIP online casinos in the crypto gambling market. 7Bit has the greatest game collection compared to other VIP casino sites — over 7,000 titles. If you’re searching for crypto casinos in Canada, you’ll find what you need at 7Bit. The platform supports the most popular crypto tokens, such as BTC, LTC, ETH, BNB, BCH, and DOGE.

Best Features for CA Players

High rollers and casual gamblers from Canada love 7Bit for the following features:

The casino ensures honest play by offering provably fair games

The platform offers a range of casino bonuses and high-roller rewards

You become a VIP player right after registering

7Bit casino games are available on any handheld device

Best Games Here

Bitcoin blackjack games are where 7Bit stands out from other VIP online casino sites. For high rollers who love winning big in blackjack, 7Bit offers 125 variations to choose from. Here you will find both American and European blackjack games, including live casino tables. Some of the top providers powering the 7Bit casino with blackjack games are Ezugi and Evolution Gaming.

The VIP Program

Joining the 7Bit VIP Club unlocks privileges that any high roller would appreciate:

VIP casino bonuses at each level reached — deposit bonuses, bonus spins, and cashback

A Monday deposit bonus

A birthday VIP bonus

Higher withdrawal limits

Additional Bonuses

Together with its online casino VIP program, 7Bit holds regular casino bonus offers for Canadian gamblers:

A welcome bonus — an up to 1.5 BTC deposit bonus plus 100 free spins

A 25% Monday deposit bonus

Up to 100 Wednesday free spins

Daily and weekend cashback offers

Overview

If you’re looking for a brand new VIP casino site for Canadian players, Bitfiring.com might be just what you need. Founded in 2022, Bitfiring holds a license from the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. As a crypto-centric platform, Bitfiring accepts BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDT. Pay attention to withdrawal limits applied — up to 15,000 USDT per month.

Best Features for CA Players

What makes Bitfiring the best VIP online casino for Canadian players? Here are some of its notable features:

You can cash out your winnings in 24-48 hours

The platform hosts a decent selection of titles from top casino providers

The online VIP casino is fully compatible with mobile devices

New exciting features such as the lottery, task center, and tournaments are coming soon

Best Games Here

As one of the newest VIP casinos, Bitfiring doesn’t have a huge game portfolio yet. Still, it offers numerous slot games. Some of the top-played titles include:

“The Book of Amaterasu” and “Lion’s Pride” by Mascot

“Treasures of Egypt” and “Trendy Skulls” by MrSlotty

The VIP Program

To reward high rollers, Bitfiring has an online casino VIP program in place. After joining the VIP Club, you can expect the following benefits:

Exclusive deposit bonus offers

Cashback offers

Other VIP perks tailored to your high-roller needs

Additional Bonuses

Along with high-roller casino bonus offers, Bitfiring has a set of ongoing promotions:

Deposit matches starting from your first deposit, up to 3,000 USDT

Deposit bonus offers

200 free spins are available for 10 days after making your first deposit

A Lucky Spin Wheel to win free spins daily

Overview

Launched in 2021, Bets.io is one of the youngest VIP online casinos. A valid Curaçao eGaming license and games from top-rated providers make Bets.io a reliable VIP casino. The platform supports such popular cryptos as BTC, BHC, LTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT. The minimum deposit is as low as 0.0001 BTC.

Best Features for CA Players

Here is what makes Bets.io the best VIP online casino for many gamblers in Canada:

Verification on Bets.io is much simpler than in other online casinos

The game collection exceeds 3,000 titles — from slots to specialty games such as Bingo or craps

The platform provides fast payouts to its players

Users can switch from one digital coin to another while playing on the site

The casino website is mobile-optimised

Best Games Here

As a high roller, you surely want to hit a life-changing jackpot someday. Why not test your luck at Bets.io? Here you will find progressive jackpot slots to fit any liking. All high-limit slots rely on certified RNGs, so you can rest assured that the game outcomes are fair and unbiased.

Some of the most popular progressive jackpot slots among Canadian VIP players are:

“Aztec Coins,” “Leprechaun's Coins,” and “Lucky Cat” by Platipus Gaming

“Blood Suckers Megaways” and “Ancient Disco” by Red Tiger Gaming

The VIP Program

Once you become a Bets.io VIP member, you can climb up the loyalty ladder and unlock the following high-roller perks:

Increased matched deposit bonus rates

Greater cashback rates

Mystery boxes containing secret promotions

Additional Bonuses

At Bets.io, you can benefit not only from the VIP casino program but also from regular bonuses:

A welcome bonus — up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus match plus 100 free spins

A 75% weekend deposit bonus match of up to 0.5 BTC plus 120 free spins

Weekly cashback of up to 1,000 USDT

Cashback of up to 20% of the deposit

Overview

mBit is a time-tested VIP casino that has been around since 2014. Like most top VIP casinos we’ve covered, mBit holds a license from Curaçao eGaming. As a crypto-focused gambling site, mBit accepts the most popular tokens — BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, XRP, and USDT.

Best Features for CA Players

One of the best VIP online casinos, mBit is notable for the following features:

The platform ensures a fair and secure play

You can deposit and withdraw funds from your casino account instantly

The VIP casino has responsible gambling practices in place

mBit games are compatible with iOS and Android platforms

Best Games Here

If you’re looking for the best crypto poker sites in Canada, look no further than mBit. This platform offers 57 variations of video poker to choose from. Here you will find options with 3 and 5 cards and up to 100 hands played. Some of the popular poker games at mBit are “Tens of Better,” “Jacks or Better,” “All American Poker,” and “Deuces Wild.”

The VIP Program

As a high roller, you can capitalize on becoming a mBit VIP player. Here are the main privileges that the VIP casino program provides:

Daily cashback bonuses

Weekly reload bonuses

Personalized free spins

24/7 assistance from a VIP account manager

Additional Bonuses

In addition to benefits for VIP players, mBit offers perks for casual gamblers:

A welcome bonus —three deposit matches in a row

Daily deals for the first two deposits

Tournaments with attractive cash prizes

A referral bonus of 30% deposit match plus 200 free spins

The Pros and Cons of the VIP Status in an Online Casino

From higher deposit limits and free spin offers to prioritized payouts and personalized rewards, casino VIP programs have a lot to offer. Read on to discover the benefits VIP players can enjoy and the drawbacks you need to be aware of before committing to any VIP program.

Benefits of Becoming a VIP Player

When obtaining a VIP status in a casino, high rollers can access the followng benefits:

High deposit limits

Unlimited bet amounts

Waived withdrawal limits

Prioritized cashout

Access to VIP casino games

While the set of benefits varies across casino sites, each of these perks adds to an ultimate VIP online casino experience.

Drawbacks of Online Casino VIP Programs

Despite enticing rewards, even the best VIP casino programs have drawbacks. As you pave your way to becoming a casino VIP member, beware of the following risks:

At some of the best VIP casino sites, you’ll have to wait for the invitation to join their VIP programs for quite too long

A desire of a VIP player to reach new levels in VIP programs may result in gambling addiction

VIP programs may come with strings attached, such as bonus wagering requirements and other limits

Final Words

As you can see, gamblers from Canada have no shortage of decent VIP casino sites. With lucrative bonuses and VIP programs these platforms offer, you can get the best value out of your bets.

We hope our research of online gambling sites for CA players will help you find the best VIP casino experience you deserve.

Disclaimer

When playing online casino games, prioritize your safety. If you notice signs of problem gambling in you or your loved ones, seek professional help. You can reach out to a National Problem Gambling specialist at 1-800-522-4700.

All online gambling platforms discussed on this website are 18+. Certain platforms may be unavailable in your country or region. Before playing at any online casino, check your local regulations to ensure that your gambling activities are not against the law.

Here are free resources that can help those who experience gambling problems or want to prevent them: