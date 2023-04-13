7 Best VIP Casinos In Canada: Don’t Miss Out On Exciting Bonuses And Rewards

Quick links:
The gambling market in Canada is developing at a rapid pace. With so many options, finding an online gambling site that offers a memorable VIP casino experience can be tricky.
To help you, we’ve explored dozens of VIP casino sites to assess the high-roller bonuses and promotions they offer. Based on our findings, we have compiled a list of the best VIP online casinos for Canadian gamblers:
Discover the amazing bonuses and loyalty programs these best VIP casino sites offer.
Overview
Stake is a well-respected online gambling site featuring a crypto VIP casino and a comprehensive sportsbook. Licensed and regulated in Curaçao, Stake.com is a safe place for Canadian VIP casino players to gamble. As a crypto-centered online casino, Stake supports 19 digital coins, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH.
Best Features for CA Players
What makes Stake one of the best crypto betting sites in Canada? Here are the distinctive features of this platform:
The site integrates with MoonPay — a service for buying cryptocurrency
Stake players can expect nearly instant payouts
The casino offers enticing promotions for casual gamblers and VIP players
The website runs smoothly on mobile devices
Best Games Here
Stake hosts an impressive collection of over 3,000 titles from reputable providers. Stake Originals' game selection is what makes the online casino stand out. All games in this category are probably fair — whether you are a VIP player or casual gambler, you can verify the randomness of the outcomes.
Some of the best Stake’s first-party casino games include:
Card games such as “Blackjack,” “Hilo,” and “Baccarat”
Slots such as “Tome of Life,” “Scarab Spin,” and “Blue Samurai.”
The VIP Program
High rollers are welcome to join Stake’s VIP Club and unlock a range of exclusive bonuses:
Level-up rewards upon reaching a new stage
Weekly and monthly bonuses tailored to your high-roller play
Rakeback bonuses to compensate for recent losses
Support from a dedicated VIP host (starting from the Platinum VIP player level)
Exclusive tournaments such as the $7,000 Return of the King Challenge (available for bronze VIP members and above)
Additional Bonuses
In addition to VIP casino bonuses, Stake holds regular promotions for Canadian crypto gamblers:
A $100,000 daily race for everyone who wagers on Stake
A $75,000 weekly giveaway for those who wager $1,000 and more
A weekly $50,000 giveaway for holding top positions in participating games
A weekly $15,000 Level-Up giveaway for beating the target multipliers in qualifying games
Overview
Established in 2013, CloudBet is one of the oldest crypto gambling sites in the market, licensed through Curaçao eGaming. This platform features both a VIP casino site and a sportsbook. What sets CloudBet apart from other VIP casinos is its support for over 30 digital coins. If you’ve been looking for an LTC casino for Canadian players, CloudBet has got you covered.
Best Features for CA Players
CloudBet is one of the best online VIP casinos in Canada for the following reasons:
When using crypto coins, you can expect fast deposits and payouts
With the CloudBet marketplace, you can swap the casino loyalty program comp points for cash bonuses and other perks
The VIP casino offers high roller rewards progressing with each level scored
All casino games run perfectly on handheld devices
Best Games Here
As a high roller, your VIP casino experience should be truly immersive. CloudBet has a huge selection of live casino games where you can feel the thrill of a land-based gambling venue. Here you will find live versions of casino classics such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Additionally, you can test your luck in game shows such as “Cash or Crash,” “Deal or No Deal,” “Dream Catcher,” and more.
The VIP Program
CloudBet has one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the industry, with a range of VIP benefits for high rollers:
A loyalty points multiplier
Tuesday free spin drops
Access to exclusive promotions
A dedicated VIP account manager (only for Ruby VIP players)
Additional Bonuses
Besides VIP bonuses for high rollers, CloudBet offers rewards for casual gamblers:
A €10,000 live casino giveaway
20 bonus spins in select games for depositing funds on Tuesday
A €10,000 Spinomenal slot tournament
Overview
BitStarz is another well-respected online casino with an attractive VIP program. Licensed and registered in Curaçao, the platform adheres to fair gaming and responsible gambling standards. The supported cryptos include BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, and USDT. Minimum deposit amounts vary across payment methods. Maximum withdrawal limits apply as well.
Best Features for CA Players
Here is why BitStarz is the best VIP casino for many Canadian crypto gamblers:
You can withdraw your winnings almost instantly
BitStarz partners with the MoonPay crypto exchange
There are thousands of titles on offer — high-limit slots, table games, and live casino games
The platform provides the top mobile casino experience
Best Games Here
If you’re a high roller, you wouldn’t mind hitting a bonus round when playing slot games. Just pay a fixed sum and get a bonus round triggered right away! To address the needs of high rollers, BitStarz has introduced a selection of Bonus Buy games.
Some of the top games that support the bonus buy feature are:
“Aloha King Elvis” and “Sweet Rush Megaways” by BCGaming
“Cowboy Coins” by Pragmatic Play
“Frank’s Farm” by Hacksaw Gaming
The VIP Program
For high rollers from Canada, BitStarz offers one of the best VIP programs. Here are the key perks for VIP players:
Enhanced cashback and casino deposit bonuses
A VIP bonus plan tailored to your high-roller needs
Fast payouts with no withdrawal limits applied
Access to a dedicated VIP account manager
Additional Bonuses
If you’re not a VIP player yet, you can enjoy the following rewards at BitStarz:
A welcome bonus — an up to 5 BTC deposit bonus plus 180 free spins
Exclusive tournaments with cash prizes, such as Table Wars and Slot Wars
A 50% Monday deposit bonus
Up to 200 Wednesday free spins
Overview
Established in 2014, 7Bit is one of the oldest VIP online casinos in the crypto gambling market. 7Bit has the greatest game collection compared to other VIP casino sites — over 7,000 titles. If you’re searching for crypto casinos in Canada, you’ll find what you need at 7Bit. The platform supports the most popular crypto tokens, such as BTC, LTC, ETH, BNB, BCH, and DOGE.
Best Features for CA Players
High rollers and casual gamblers from Canada love 7Bit for the following features:
The casino ensures honest play by offering provably fair games
The platform offers a range of casino bonuses and high-roller rewards
You become a VIP player right after registering
7Bit casino games are available on any handheld device
Best Games Here
Bitcoin blackjack games are where 7Bit stands out from other VIP online casino sites. For high rollers who love winning big in blackjack, 7Bit offers 125 variations to choose from. Here you will find both American and European blackjack games, including live casino tables. Some of the top providers powering the 7Bit casino with blackjack games are Ezugi and Evolution Gaming.
The VIP Program
Joining the 7Bit VIP Club unlocks privileges that any high roller would appreciate:
VIP casino bonuses at each level reached — deposit bonuses, bonus spins, and cashback
A Monday deposit bonus
A birthday VIP bonus
Higher withdrawal limits
Additional Bonuses
Together with its online casino VIP program, 7Bit holds regular casino bonus offers for Canadian gamblers:
A welcome bonus — an up to 1.5 BTC deposit bonus plus 100 free spins
A 25% Monday deposit bonus
Up to 100 Wednesday free spins
Daily and weekend cashback offers
Overview
If you’re looking for a brand new VIP casino site for Canadian players, Bitfiring.com might be just what you need. Founded in 2022, Bitfiring holds a license from the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. As a crypto-centric platform, Bitfiring accepts BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDT. Pay attention to withdrawal limits applied — up to 15,000 USDT per month.
Best Features for CA Players
What makes Bitfiring the best VIP online casino for Canadian players? Here are some of its notable features:
You can cash out your winnings in 24-48 hours
The platform hosts a decent selection of titles from top casino providers
The online VIP casino is fully compatible with mobile devices
New exciting features such as the lottery, task center, and tournaments are coming soon
Best Games Here
As one of the newest VIP casinos, Bitfiring doesn’t have a huge game portfolio yet. Still, it offers numerous slot games. Some of the top-played titles include:
“The Book of Amaterasu” and “Lion’s Pride” by Mascot
“Treasures of Egypt” and “Trendy Skulls” by MrSlotty
The VIP Program
To reward high rollers, Bitfiring has an online casino VIP program in place. After joining the VIP Club, you can expect the following benefits:
Exclusive deposit bonus offers
Cashback offers
Other VIP perks tailored to your high-roller needs
Additional Bonuses
Along with high-roller casino bonus offers, Bitfiring has a set of ongoing promotions:
Deposit matches starting from your first deposit, up to 3,000 USDT
Deposit bonus offers
200 free spins are available for 10 days after making your first deposit
A Lucky Spin Wheel to win free spins daily
Overview
Launched in 2021, Bets.io is one of the youngest VIP online casinos. A valid Curaçao eGaming license and games from top-rated providers make Bets.io a reliable VIP casino. The platform supports such popular cryptos as BTC, BHC, LTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT. The minimum deposit is as low as 0.0001 BTC.
Best Features for CA Players
Here is what makes Bets.io the best VIP online casino for many gamblers in Canada:
Verification on Bets.io is much simpler than in other online casinos
The game collection exceeds 3,000 titles — from slots to specialty games such as Bingo or craps
The platform provides fast payouts to its players
Users can switch from one digital coin to another while playing on the site
The casino website is mobile-optimised
Best Games Here
As a high roller, you surely want to hit a life-changing jackpot someday. Why not test your luck at Bets.io? Here you will find progressive jackpot slots to fit any liking. All high-limit slots rely on certified RNGs, so you can rest assured that the game outcomes are fair and unbiased.
Some of the most popular progressive jackpot slots among Canadian VIP players are:
“Aztec Coins,” “Leprechaun's Coins,” and “Lucky Cat” by Platipus Gaming
“Blood Suckers Megaways” and “Ancient Disco” by Red Tiger Gaming
The VIP Program
Once you become a Bets.io VIP member, you can climb up the loyalty ladder and unlock the following high-roller perks:
Increased matched deposit bonus rates
Greater cashback rates
Mystery boxes containing secret promotions
Additional Bonuses
At Bets.io, you can benefit not only from the VIP casino program but also from regular bonuses:
A welcome bonus — up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus match plus 100 free spins
A 75% weekend deposit bonus match of up to 0.5 BTC plus 120 free spins
Weekly cashback of up to 1,000 USDT
Cashback of up to 20% of the deposit
Overview
mBit is a time-tested VIP casino that has been around since 2014. Like most top VIP casinos we’ve covered, mBit holds a license from Curaçao eGaming. As a crypto-focused gambling site, mBit accepts the most popular tokens — BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, XRP, and USDT.
Best Features for CA Players
One of the best VIP online casinos, mBit is notable for the following features:
The platform ensures a fair and secure play
You can deposit and withdraw funds from your casino account instantly
The VIP casino has responsible gambling practices in place
mBit games are compatible with iOS and Android platforms
Best Games Here
If you’re looking for the best crypto poker sites in Canada, look no further than mBit. This platform offers 57 variations of video poker to choose from. Here you will find options with 3 and 5 cards and up to 100 hands played. Some of the popular poker games at mBit are “Tens of Better,” “Jacks or Better,” “All American Poker,” and “Deuces Wild.”
The VIP Program
As a high roller, you can capitalize on becoming a mBit VIP player. Here are the main privileges that the VIP casino program provides:
Daily cashback bonuses
Weekly reload bonuses
Personalized free spins
24/7 assistance from a VIP account manager
Additional Bonuses
In addition to benefits for VIP players, mBit offers perks for casual gamblers:
A welcome bonus —three deposit matches in a row
Daily deals for the first two deposits
Tournaments with attractive cash prizes
A referral bonus of 30% deposit match plus 200 free spins
From higher deposit limits and free spin offers to prioritized payouts and personalized rewards, casino VIP programs have a lot to offer. Read on to discover the benefits VIP players can enjoy and the drawbacks you need to be aware of before committing to any VIP program.
Benefits of Becoming a VIP Player
When obtaining a VIP status in a casino, high rollers can access the followng benefits:
High deposit limits
Unlimited bet amounts
Waived withdrawal limits
Prioritized cashout
Access to VIP casino games
While the set of benefits varies across casino sites, each of these perks adds to an ultimate VIP online casino experience.
Despite enticing rewards, even the best VIP casino programs have drawbacks. As you pave your way to becoming a casino VIP member, beware of the following risks:
At some of the best VIP casino sites, you’ll have to wait for the invitation to join their VIP programs for quite too long
A desire of a VIP player to reach new levels in VIP programs may result in gambling addiction
VIP programs may come with strings attached, such as bonus wagering requirements and other limits
Final Words
As you can see, gamblers from Canada have no shortage of decent VIP casino sites. With lucrative bonuses and VIP programs these platforms offer, you can get the best value out of your bets.
We hope our research of online gambling sites for CA players will help you find the best VIP casino experience you deserve.
Disclaimer
When playing online casino games, prioritize your safety. If you notice signs of problem gambling in you or your loved ones, seek professional help. You can reach out to a National Problem Gambling specialist at 1-800-522-4700.
All online gambling platforms discussed on this website are 18+. Certain platforms may be unavailable in your country or region. Before playing at any online casino, check your local regulations to ensure that your gambling activities are not against the law.
Here are free resources that can help those who experience gambling problems or want to prevent them:
Gambling help worldwide Gambling Therapy
Help for CA players Canada Safety: Gambling Addiction
Help for US players NCPG — National Helpline
Help for UK players: GamCare
Help for AU players: Gambling Help Online Anonymously