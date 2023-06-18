Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Foods Limited Launches New Products

Swami Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods Limited brings a new range of consumer offerings as its premiumization drive across its businesses begins with the launch of new products in the Nutraceuticals, Health Biscuits, Nutrela millet-based cereals, and Dry Fruits.

Capitalizing on its expertise in herbal products and deep understanding of the Indian consumer market, Patanjali Foods introduces a total of 14 new products catering to different consumer segments.

Launch of ‘Nutrela Sports’

Indian sports nutrition industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to INR 8,000 Cr by 2028, as the demand for sports nutrition products surges.

Tapping this demand, Patanjali Foods introduces Nutrela Sports with a total of 6 products and 19 SKUs within the range of sports nutrition products. Addressing the scarcity of genuine, natural sports nutrition products that are safe and performance-oriented, Nutrela Sports stands out as a revolutionary choice for Indian consumers, offering vegetarian-friendly products with bio-fermented vitamins and Ayurvedic herbs.

The products are as below:

Sports Drink 100% Whey Performance IsoVeda Mass Gainer Multiple flavours – Chocolate, Vanilla & Malai Kulfi; 1Kg & 2 Kg Packs Sports Vitamin & Mineral Supplements DailyActive Organic Omega TestoBooster Available in 90-capsules pack Nutrela Sports aims to provide athletes and fitness enthusiasts with a comprehensive range of sports nutrition products that support their performance goals and overall well-being.

The products are aimed at bridging the market gap by offering safe, effective, and natural solutions. Researched at the company’s state-of-the-art R&D facility in Haridwar, the products are 100% safe and result oriented.

Launch of ‘Nutrela MaxxMillets’

Ragi Choco Cereals MaxxMillets is the new offering from the house of Nutrela, India’s first superfood brand that introduced soya chunks to Indian markets and continues to be a leader in the segment.

Millet is the next step in the superfood segment for Nutrela and under company’s strategic plan to expand ‘Nutrela’ into an umbrella brand, it has launched “Nutrela Maxx Millets Ragi Choco Cereal”, and has plans to launch a series of millets-based products. Nutrela MaxxMillets Ragi Choco Cereal is made from 7 super grains - Ragi, Jowar, Oats, Wheat, Rice, Maize, and Bengal Gram. It’s a good source of protein, iron, and dietary fibre suitable for all age groups.

The product is free from Maida (refined wheat flour), artificial colors/flavours, preservatives, transfat, and cholesterol. The product has received encouraging consumer feedback from its pilot launch in select markets. Combined with 360-degree marketing campaigns, the products will be launched Pan-India.

Launch of Patanjali Premium healthy range of biscuits

Ranked among India’s largest players in the biscuit industry, Patanjali Foods Limited has strong brands like Patanjali Doodh biscuits which is now an 800-crore brand and is among the leading brands in the milk biscuits category.

The company while carrying forward with its legacy of providing healthy food products, has launched three new biscuits as part of its premiumization drive viz. Ragi Biscuits, 7-grain Biscuits, and Digestive Biscuits.

Launch of New Products by Patanjali Foods Limited

While Digestive biscuits is a big product category in India, the 7-grain biscuits and Ragi biscuits cater to a niche premium consumer segment that looks for quality and variety in healthy snacking options.

The two products come packed with the goodness of millets bringing back the ancient super grain to the plate of the consumers in a delightful way. Ragi Biscuits are a good source of dietary fibre, Calcium and Protein. The product aids digestion and promotes bone health while also reducing blood glucose levels and repairing damaged tissues. While the other multi-grain biscuits available in the market are limited to a composition of 5 grains, the company’s new offering, 7-Grain biscuit is a first-of-its-kind product in Indian biscuit markets, where it is packed with goodness of 7 grains - Wheat, Ragi, Bengal gram, Jowar, Oats, Corn and Rice.

The product helps in digestion and blood circulation and is anti-inflammatory. It also helps in weight loss due to high fibre content. The health biscuits category in India holds a 5% share in the Indian biscuits market of nearly ₹45,000 Crore. The company, backed by its large manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, has ambitious plans to occupy the 10% share in this category by the end of this year. Currently, the biscuits business has coverage of more than 1 million retail outlets, the initial plan will be to place the new products in over 100,000 supermarkets, modern-format stores, and A-class outlets.

The full-scale launch of these health biscuits is projected to improve the margin profile of the biscuits business.

Introducing Nutrela MaxxNuts:

The company, as announced recently, has plans to scale its branded dry fruits offerings to a ₹1000 crore business in the coming 5 years. Capitalizing on the Nutrela’s superfood identity, it has introduced its premium range of branded dry fruits under ‘Nutrela MaxxNuts’ brand for Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios and Walnuts.

Realising the new rising trend in the superfood category, Nutrela remains a torchbearer with its commitment to good health, customer loyalty and high-quality products. In the import-driven industry of dry fruits, the company has entered strong international partnerships with leading suppliers of almonds and pistachios. With supplies ensured and risks managed, the growth of dry fruits business is projected to be manifold given its strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The Nutrela MaxxNuts range of premium dry fruits will initially be introduced to emerging channels of distribution, and as the scale picks up will be made available in all general trade stores. ------- Patanjali Foods Limited has strong growth outlook for the next five years. The company continues to unlock its potential as it has reached its highest-ever revenue of ₹31,821 Cr in FY 2023. With higher-margin businesses like Nutraceuticals and Oil Palm plantations getting stabilized and bearing fruits, the company’s premiumization initiatives will drive its margin growth in the FMCG segment.