Best Astrologer In Kolkata - President Awardee Dr. Sridev Shastri

Dr. Sridev Shastri is a renowned Vedic astrologer in India with almost three decades of experience in the field of astrology. He is a senior astro-researcher who has made significant contributions to the field of Vedic astrology. Recently, Dr. Shastri was honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar Award from the Honorable President of India Sri. Ramnath Kovind, which is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the field of astrology.

In addition to his research and writing, Dr. Shastri is also a highly respected teacher and mentor. He has trained and mentored many aspiring astrologers, helping them to develop their knowledge and skills in this complex and nuanced field. His students have gone on to become successful astrologers in their own right, contributing to the growth and development of the field of Vedic astrology.

The Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar Award is a testament to Dr. Sridev Shastri's exceptional contributions to the field of astrology. This award recognizes his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the study and practice of astrology. Dr. Shastri's achievements are a source of inspiration to many, and his contributions to the field of astrology will continue to be felt for generations to come.

In conclusion, Dr. Sridev Shastri's recent recognition with the Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar Award is a reflection of his outstanding contributions to the field of Vedic astrology. He is a highly respected astrologer, researcher, and teacher who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of the field of Vedic astrology.

His dedication and commitment to the study and practice of astrology have helped countless individuals find clarity, direction, and peace of mind. His achievements are a source of inspiration to many, and his contributions to the field of astrology will continue to be felt for many years to come.

The Other prestigious awards received by Dr. Sridev Shastri are :-

● Dr. B.R Ambedkar Bharat Ratna Award by President of India Sri. Ramnath Kovind.

● Best Celebrity Astrologer by Actress Madhuri Dixit.

● Lokshahi Sonman 2023 by Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sr. Eknath Shinde.

● Bagdhara Sonman 2023 by Honourable Governor of Kerala Sri. Arif Mohammad Khan.

● Super Indians 24 Award by Union Minister Mr. Jitendra Singh & Celebrity Actor Mr. Govinda

● Most Trusted Astrologer in India 2022 Award by Union Minister Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste

(Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India).

● International Glory Award 2022 by actress Shilpa Shetty.

● Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Governor of Mumbai, Honorable Bhagat Singh Kosayari &

Singer Mr Kumar Shanu

● Global Fame Award 2021 Kolkata - By Actress Bipasha Basu

● International Glory award 2021. Goa by Social Activist, Actor Sonu Sood.

● Golden Glory Award 2022 by Ms. Malaika Arora.

Mumbai

● Asia pacific excellence award 2021 by Actress Ms Amisha Patel.

● International business leadership award 2021

● Maharshi Parashar & Samudra Rishi Award Winner 2012(Kathmandu, Nepal)

