Cast You Review: A New Age Genuine Digital Casting Agency Which Is Making Waves In Acting

Cast You is a leading casting agency based in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Pune India, that has been providing top-notch casting solutions to the Indian entertainment industry since its inception in 2018. Founded by 2 longtime friends, Sagar Gurnani and Utkarsh Shah, Cast You has a vast talent pool of actors, models, Child artists that it has carefully handpicked and groomed to meet the specific needs of different production houses.

One of the key strengths of Cast You is its team of experienced casting directors who are well-versed in the art of casting and have a keen eye for identifying talent. They work closely with the clients to understand their requirements and help them find the right talent for their project, whether it's a television show, a movie, a web series, or a commercial.

The agency has worked with some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Balaji Telefilms, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, and has also done Kids casting for various brands like Mamaearth, Pantaloons, Hauz and kinder, Flipkart, Myntra, MSI, Hopscotch, Facebook and many more thru many production houses & Ad agencies. Cast You has also placed more than 11000 artists for different roles for various brands, films, fashion shows & production houses It has also provided casting solutions for several international productions filmed in India.

One of the unique features of Cast You is its digital platform, which allows actors, models & child artists to create a profile and showcase their talent to the world. This platform not only helps them get noticed by casting directors, Ad agencies, Production houses who can then cast them for various different roles based on their exact requirements.

The agency has a rigorous selection process for the actors and models it represents, ensuring that only the best talent is on board. Another impressive feature of Cast You is its commitment to diversity and inclusivity. The agency actively encourages and represents talent from all walks of life, regardless of their background, gender, age, or ethnicity. This has helped it build a reputation as a socially responsible casting agency that truly represents the diversity of India.

In conclusion, Cast You is a highly reputable casting agency in India that provides a comprehensive range of services to production houses. Its team of experienced casting directors, digital platform, and industry network have helped it build a reputation as a reliable and efficient casting agency. The agency's commitment to diversity and inclusivity has also helped it stand out in the highly competitive Indian entertainment industry.