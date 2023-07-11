Celebrating 'the Most Negative Book Of Positivity'

There is an ocean of self-help books in the market. In a world flooded by the greed to be positive, there comes a book which grabs every negative emotion by its throat and looks straight into the eye.

Addressing the elephants in the room has never been so important for our generations. The most negative book of positivity exactly does that in the boldest, courageous manner. Kudos to Ankit Jhamb for braving the effort.

Q1. Ankit, your fourth book is a massive hit. A wall at the crosswords, the no 3 positions at the airport, the raining compliments. How does it make you feel? Also, talk to us about the book.

Answer: Thank you for all the praise. Well, it feels amazing. I knew the book had merit; the content was extremely relevant, but I didn't expect it to become this big. It was an extremely ambitious task for me to write a book on 30 destructive emotions. Emotions that people don't discuss freely; rather, no one does. The book talks about death, grief, anger, fear etc. Hence the most negative book of positivity.

Q2. This is your fourth book, and you seem to have scripted at least 6 more in the last three years. What’s the secret sauce and the inspiration?

Answer: Not sure if there is any secret sauce. Maybe the forces have been generous and kind. I just kept responding to the ideas, kept nurturing them and applied the basic discipline to show up and right every day. I guess that helps. Most critical for me was not to sit on ideas. Work on them, play around, script something, go deeper but don't sit on them.

Q3. Would it be right to say that you are the latest sensation amidst a large pool of Indian and international authors?

Answer: I don't know about that. It's a little surreal for me to be called a sensation. I am glad people are reading my books; they like what I write. However, I genuinely think we need to read more Indian authors. There is some great content being churned out by Indian authors as well. There is a slight fascination with reading international authors.

Q4. You are a CLO at a consulting firm, you write books, and at least two of them were huge hits. You seem to be the poster boy of new-age professionals. How do you manage the professional pursuit with the personal ones?

Answer: Quite frankly, I enjoy both. It's important for everyone to think about life beyond work. It's also important for organisations to respect those choices too. My organisation has been supportive. Personal passions and hobbies make you more productive; they are good for fighting stress and the larger fulfilment. My recommendation to everyone is always to have a side hustle in life.

Q5. So many new authors, so tough to market and build a personal brand. You seem to have done it well. Google, your LinkedIn, your talks etc, seem to be heading the right way. What’s your method to the madness?

Answer: My method is simple, make yourself available for people to reach out, and boldly share thoughts and views on all mediums possible. Having clarity on what the personal brand needs to be, a larger narrative based on your values and being authentic on every platform is the key.

Q6. Finally, how do you plan to celebrate the success, and what are your plans for the future?

Answer: Well, celebrations have been going on for a while now. Compliments and wishes have been pouring in. The future is extremely exciting for me. I am working on editing the 5th book - a clinical psychology fiction and writing my 11th Novel.

To know more about him and his books, readers can go to www.ankitjhamb.com

The book talks about the 30 most negative emotions in the simplest fashion. The writing is fluid, the examples are relatable and the depth is unmatchable. Ankit has emerged as the warrior who doesn't shy away from being vulnerable, accepts his own flaws and is authentic and sincere in his work. We need more such people to embark on a bold creative rebel.