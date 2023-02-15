Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winner Rahul Khan's Directorial Insaniyat Among Top 21 Short Films

Rahul Khan's short film Insaniyat has been creating waves in the industry for its exemplary content. Even before its official release, the film has won huge accolades at various film festivals.

Just a few months back, Insaniyat was presented at DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films where it bagged the Best Short Film director award. And now the short film has found a place in the prestigious Top 21 list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

The Rahul Khan directorial stands at 16th rank in the list which is led by short films like 'Kalsarpa', 'Miss You Dad' and 'Before We Die'.

Opening about the honour Rahul Khan says, "I feel delighted to see Insaniyat in the list of Top 21 international short films. The film has been made with so much hard work and love I feel encouraged to get this acknowledgement from DPIFF. I also want to thank all the team members of Insaniyat who worked day and night for it."

Rahul Khan gives a major credit of film's success to actor Sahil Chaudhary who helped him when he needed it the most. "During the making of the film, many team members left midway. But Sahil joined me in the crisis and helped me complete the film. If it wasn't about his unconditional support, the film wouldn't have been made," adds Rahul.

Speaking about how the idea hit him, Rahul said that watching the stories of people who were impacted badly by life. As he observed families going out of their way to help others, it inspired him to represent such families through a film.

Insaniyat also highlights the religious harmony of India as it talks about the brotherhood of Hindus and Muslims.

Insaniyat is produced under the banners Lulumolu Entertainment and Paris Entertainment India. The film will soon start streaming on a leading OTT platform.

Website: https://www.dpiff.in/nomination-short-film/?fbclid=PAAaaYTJlIhKHGh_KBCjQ81MFlGZXtHU5zuFmRLfZ17I3qMg9XYbdU-6-nTJA

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbXYDiwPzqk/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=