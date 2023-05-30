Dhanashree Mehta Goel’s Art Of Weaving Movies In Minutes!

Love alone isn’t enough it’s the sincere efforts that make love glow brighter. The Director and Creative Head Dhanashree Mehta Goel was able to bring the dedication of love to life with her magic in “Badraa” music video.

"Badraa" literally means a cloud that brings rain and Dhanashree built a parallel between a heart full of pure love and a cloud full of rain. The song wants to convey a very essential notion, a message that is fading with time- it’s the power of intertwining devotion and efforts with love to have fairytale love life.

The aesthetics of music video feature the alluring Gary Faliya and Siddharth Sharma and their love story will take you on a journey to the streets of Greece and also give you aerial breathtaking views of the beauty that Greece is and that especially is something that needs the biggest applause. The superpower of the supergirl Dhanashree aka Dhana, as her loved ones adore her- is that she’s able to instil a full fledged block buster movie experience into the minutes of her music videos. The director has woven everything in the most splendid way possible. She’s very keen into showcasing the beauty of foreign countries and her work will tour you around the cities of Italy, Azerbaijaan and Turkey and this has enabled her to have great connections with her international crew. The production manager Mr. George stated on working with Dhana, “It was great! We had between us a mutual understanding of what she wanted to achieve and this understanding made it so easy and fun working with her. About the result, you can judge by your self but if you ask me the artistic result delivery and quality is at a very high level.”

Speaking to the director Dhana about Badraa she mentioned “Not all relationships are easy, and it takes some genuine effort and pure love to make it everlasting." On working with such talented and energetic people, she added , "I had an extremely delightful time being on the sets of this song- it’s one of those movements where you realise you’ve successfully turned your passion into profession and that keeps you going- makes you want to do better and deliver something fabulous every-time. It was great to share a project with such amazing talent. They are all worth their salt and have put their best foot forward. We are immensely grateful for the positive response we’re getting."

Every element of “Badraa” is in harmony - the way lyrics are paired with the melodies and layered with delicate vocals bring us the best of Vyom Singh Rajput!

"Badraa" has already reached 1 Million views on YouTube channel of Krystal 24 music and it keeps on accelerating!