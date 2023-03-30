DJ MaskBox All Head-geared Up For 2023’s Biggest Hip Hop Gigs

His head-gear was a head-turner in 2022. After performing in over 50 shows across India in the last quarter of 2022, the disguised DJ is now set to hit the big stages in 2023.

That’s DJ MaskBox, our most favourite hop DJ in town. Anonymity is his identity; he is an open secret.

The London-trained DJ is bringing hop music to India with enigmatic mash-ups, chart-topping tunes and EDM bangers like it's no one's business.

Who is this elusive figure behind the mask? We’ve stopped speculating. Because we know this one is a talented artist who seamlessly blends different genres, creating pulsating drops and soaring melodies - that sound both familiar and completely new.

Let some secrets thrill you, fascinate and excite you. Because this one is no gimmick. It’s his way of telling the world that TALENT IS FACELESS.

“2023 is Going to be HIP HOP and HAPPENING!”

DJ MaskBox assures, as he plans to focus more on making new remixes and composing new original tracks in the year's first half. We sneak peeked into DJ MaskBox’s Instagram handle, where he announced that ‘2023 is going to be all about surprises and fresh music.’

Talking about hip-hop music, MaskBox affirmatively said that the music scene is changing in India. Now the audience is giving love to and trying every genre of music. So, this is the best time to make or introduce some original compositions and remixes. This is also the perfect time for DJs to support a growing genre of music in India.

Does this mean fewer performances?

‘No way, I am a stage buff; a stage animal,’ he continues, ‘I would do limited gigs in the first half of the year, but big ones with infectious beats, catchy melodies, and electrifying performances that become a fan favourite. The second half of the year is, in fact, all about gigs and tours.’

DJ MaskBox’s team is working hard to introduce something new for the stages in India. Sources reveal that there are definitely a minimum of 3 big tour gigs on the card, including one album tour and one International tour.

‘I’m Head-Geared Up - Are You?,’ he asks.

With such plans for the upcoming year, one thing we know for sure, the UNKNOWN DJ is sure to stay IN-THE-KNOW in the days to come.

Hop enigma on our way…

