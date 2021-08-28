Dreaming Of Studying Abroad? Read How Sweden Can Be The Appropriate Destination

The US and UK are among the most sought-after countries by students who dream of studying abroad. Because of their popularity, Sweden is not generally considered as the dream study destination among the international-students community. However, Sweden, also known as the Innovation Centre of Europe, even from the backseat, can be a suitable study destination for those who want to pursue their education abroad. Even though students prefer to study in the USA, Sweden could also be given a chance to be explored. Read about all the details this country has to offer to overseas students.

Stress-free Education System

The University's timetable is flexible enough and subject to revision each week. If one week is packed with tutorials, seminars, and lectures, then the next one could entirely be free, giving the students the required rest needed from academics. Moreover, there is no "Exam season" in Sweden. Students are assessed throughout their semester based on their performance in take-home assignments, projects, presentations, and a written exam. The Universities follow the grading system, which is not so detrimental to student's mental health. If one fails in an exam, then they can re-take it. Students can also structure their exam schedules according to what suits them the most.

The education system in Sweden is less stressful and trains its students in the University itself to become job-ready. Students are given more group tasks and projects over Individual assignments, which teaches them to imbibe skills and qualities such as cooperation, patience, and empathy and emerge as great team players. These are some of the qualities which are mostly looked for in the job market.

Furthermore, the relationship between a professor and a student is informal. Students are asked to call their professors by their names. This is done so that a student feels free to ask the professors their queries without feeling hesitant. The total strength of the class is also usually small. This enables teachers to pay attention to their students well. Students are encouraged to develop critical thinking and take up more innovative and research-oriented activities; the most fundamental things breeds innovation. Hence, there's no doubt why Sweden was at the top after Switzerland on the Global Innovation Index Chart 2020. This also gives foreign candidates a good enough reason to rethink their decision to study in the UK or USA that stands behind Sweden in terms of innovation.

Get a job as soon as you graduate or while you study

Sweden is one of the few countries that allows its international students to work while they are still in university, enabling students to hone their practical skills. There is no cap on the hours students might allot to a job, but the university asks them to spend 40 hours per week attending lectures, tutorials, readings, and working on their assignments. Giving 40- hours each week to University work is a necessity in Sweden. This allows students to be at par with their studies too.

How to find a job?

Sweden is home to many startups, including IKEA, Spotify, Ericsson, and many Multinational firms, making it ideal for a student to begin its professional career. A student might first look for a part-time job or internships enabling them to gain work experience and post that they can apply for jobs as soon as they are out of the University.

A student who belongs to an EU or EEA country is allowed to stay in Sweden to find a job, while non-EU/EEA country students need to get in touch with the Migration Board for a 12- month Extension post their graduation to stay in Sweden to search for a job.

However, students who don't speak Swedish might encounter trouble finding a job, but it is not impossible. The university encourages these students to keep in contact with their fellow teachers, regularly check the university's notice board, and use job search engines to get in touch with a company where their native language or culture could be an asset.

Affordable tuition and living expenses:

Students of EU/EEA and Switzerland with permanent Swedish residency don't have to pay the tuition fees. For the rest, it varies depending on the University and the program a student enrolls himself into, but the tuition fee is generally 9,523 USD annually. Similarly, living costs vary depending on location in the country and the size of the rented place. But it is usually around 1,020 USD. Furthermore, students can also avail scholarships opportunities.

Scholarship opportunities for International Students:

Universities, Government agencies such as Swedish Institute (SI), and many foundations in Sweden offer scholarships to its international students, who are eligible for it to support them in sponsoring their tuition fees and living expenditures. In addition to scholarships, they also offer travel grants to the students planning to come to their country.

Exciting student life

What could be more exciting than meeting and interacting with students coming from all over the world in one place to pursue something similar and learning so much from one another? Students who love to hike can freely do so as Sweden is abundant in physical spaces suitable for hiking. The legal system of Sweden allows one to hike and camp anywhere in the country, given that one follows few rules. This happens when one joins a student Union, visits a club or pub located near the campus on the weekends, or joins a sports club. All of this helps a student take the necessary break from academics, helping them relax and unwind.

Welcoming and Inclusive Swedish Culture:

Although most countries are welcoming, like if you study in Canada or Germany, they have an embracing nature. The Swedish Culture is an attractive factor why a student might want to go to Sweden. Values such as freedom, equality, openness, cooperation, and sustainability are treasured in Swedish Culture. There is no concept of hierarchy both at Universities or workspaces. The only value one will find in these spaces is Egalitarianism. So, students who hate hierarchy in educational places would want to consider Sweden as their study destination.

Sweden is also among the most LGBTQ community-friendly countries in the world. Student's Visas and Residence permits are also easy to acquire. EU/EEA students don't need any Visas or residence permit to enter Sweden.

So what are you waiting for? Students who want to experience an extraordinary study and living experience and can manage living there without missing home should keep Sweden at the top of their study destinations list. What will be more fulfilling than seeing the Northern Lights, hiking, and getting to be part of an inclusive and welcoming culture while you study? The moment is now. Start browsing for a list of programs in Sweden, and then choose what interests you. Look for which all Universities offer that program and visit their official website for more information before you decide to apply.