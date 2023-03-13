ECDC Aka Eight Count Dance Company Had A Boom With Pritam Da In The City Of Pearls

ECDC aka Eight Count Dance Company has has designed the event with its unique choreographies. They have been working across the globe to build a huge amazing clients background with the help of their experienced choreographers. This time it was a Bollywood night show in a indian wedding with Pritam Da and it went magical because of the ECDC choreography and concept designs.

Music director Pritam Chakraborty who has composed several blockbuster romantic tracks has spread his magic of music to the City of Nawabs with his romantic and soothing compositions.

Working with Pritam da means you are all the time on a fun ride as He is a fabulous with a childlike heart and major kindness.

From its biryani to its historic structures, Hyderabad is an alluring city in several aspects. Team ECDC choreographed Big fat Indian Wedding event in The City of Nawabs aka Hyderabad. The show was a huge success with amazing Anchor Emcee Girish Sharma known for his facilitating abilities.

Event was managed by 9th Element Entertainment who is a wedding planning vendor located in Hyderabad city. Best part about them is they work under the clients budget and let the event to be perfect and the one that has no flaws in it.