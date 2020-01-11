EFFIE Awards India 2020 Raises A Toast To Best-in-class Brands, Their Campaign Stories

The Advertising Club India hosted the latest edition of the coveted “EFFIE AWARDS INDIA 2020” presented by COLORS. Announced at a celebratory event at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, the awards that have become a benchmark of effectiveness and breakthrough brand and media strategies saw the entire media and advertising fraternity be a part of the event. Hindustan Unilever Limited & Star India Pvt Ltd were adjudged joint winners as EFFIE Client of the Year, while McCann Worldgroup India & Ogilvy Group were named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand EFFIE was won by the EightyTwo Point Five Communications Pvt. Ltd. for the Bisleri Packaged Drinking Water – “Samajhdar Jante hai”.

Speaking about winning at the coveted EFFIEs, Partho Dasgupta, President of The Advertising Club said “I would first like to congratulate all the winners of the awards. Winning an EFFIE has always been a matter of great pride for every marketer and each of the winners are truly deserving of this recognition. EFFIE India Awards 2020 continues to be the highest honor in innovation and effectiveness and with this award we continue to be committed towards recognizing and rewarding thought leadership showcased by brands and advertisers.”

Elaborating on the awards Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIEs said,

“Like every year, this year to we saw some of the best and game changing work being entered for the awards. The superior quality of work has led to the marquee award categories like i.e. Client of the Year and the Agency of the Year for the first time in the history of the EFFIE’s being won by not one by two winners each.” He further added, “We are sure that the continuous evolution of the awards to reflect the changing media landscape by adding new and relevant categories will ensure that the awards continue to stay relevant and highly coveted.”

He further added,

“Effie 2020 not only did set new benchmarks of participation (862 entries, up by 30% over last year) and attendance (over 1400 people), it also made two new records- the two most coveted awards, the Agency of the Year and the Client of the Year were both tied. Congratulations to all the winners.”

About The Advertising Club

Founded in 1954 The Ad Club is an industry body that provides a dynamic platform for professionals from the Advertising, Marketing, Media, Research and Communication fraternity to gain from each other’s experience. The mission of the club is to create forums and events to help its members improve their professional competencies, thereby raising the standards of Indian advertising. It is the organizer of the some of the pre-eminent events of the industry like – Ad Club Awards, The ABBYs, EFFIEs, EMVIEs, MARQUEES and Young Achievers. The advertising club along with the AAA’s of I jointly conducts the biggest advertising festival in the country called the Goa Fest.

