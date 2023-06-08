‘GoStudy’, India’s Top Study Abroad Consultancy Awarded 'Great Place To Work'

GoStudy is now a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike, and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. GoStudy has created a Great Place to Work FOR ALL their employees by excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

Recently, GoStudy, a leader in overseas education consulting, launched their new operational HQ in Chennai to help Indian students realize their overseas education dream. GoStudy already has a strong presence across India with offices in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Cochin, Trivandrum, and Coimbatore, leading the path with a well-established network of physical presence across India in the international education industry. As an 'Official University Partner' for all Universities, GoStudy provides free personalized Admission & Scholarship guidance by Certified Education Experts.

GoStudy hosted a press conference to share the joy of receiving the Great Place to Work award. During the event, the Managing Director of GoStudy Mrs. Lakshmi Prabha, spoke about their upcoming plans for the future, including expanding the brand into Mangalore, Mysore, Vizag, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guntur, Kozhikode, Kohlapur, etc., to serve more students in tier 2 cities. Despite the challenging market, GoStudy aims to hire approximately 250 talented professionals and freshers seeking promising opportunities. “We firmly believe that adding proactive talent will further propel our company's growth.” she said.

After Covid, more and more students are planning to study abroad. Recent trends show steady growth in Indian Students' applications to study abroad. According to the Ministry of external affairs, as of 2022, 13 Lakh Indian Students are studying abroad, and India will eventually take over the number of International Students from China. While engineering remains a popular course, there is a rising trend towards specialised courses in niche study areas.

GoStudy's new operational HQ boasts a team of highly qualified professional consultants with extensive experience in overseas education. They provide personalized guidance and support to students in their journey toward their desired international higher education destination. GoStudy is sure to consolidate and strengthen its presence in India after its consistent achievements over the years. With a successful track record of placing over 10,000 students in countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, and other European countries, We have been lauded with appreciation from our students and their parents for the past 10+ years. A strong digital presence and an ever-ready response to enquiries through certified consultants have worked out perfectly for GoStudy and are the secret behind our success.

Strategies for GoStudy

GoStudy's strategies revolve around offering personalized attention, engaging SOP and LORs, a streamlined application process, assistance with education loans and accommodation, and comprehensive knowledge of study destinations, universities, and sector scopes. Consultants undergo regular training to stay updated on the latest information regarding courses, universities, and visa requirements. With a remarkable 100% visa success rate, GoStudy is well-positioned to build on its success.

"We are looking forward to this great leap as we are sure of what we are doing with a young, dynamic team of consultants, ready to assist students and to make a mark in the industry," concluded Lakshmi Prabha