Here Is Everything You Need To Know About A Bonecrusher

Within the wide world of Old School Runescape, players will come across a wealth of different items. One of these is the Bonecrusher, which was released in the game back in March 2015. You may have spent the majority of your time in the game searching dungeons and collecting OSRS gold, but there are a few items that are noteworthy. The Bonecrusher falls under this category, so here are a few facts you may not have known before.

READ: WATCH: Shayamal & Prahlad Kakar Sharing Their Perspectives on 'Spirituality Vs. Leadership'

What is OSRS Bonecrusher?

The Bonecrusher is a reward in OSRS for the hard Morytania Diary. The item’s model was originally made by a content developer known as Mod Ash. This was because the artist team was busy at the time with other items for the diary. To make it, the developer used the glowing dagger model from Legends’ Quest and used it as a foundation to make the Bonecrusher.

If you have a Bonecrusher in your inventory and you kill a monster that happens to drop bones, then the dropped bones will be crushed automatically. This can be an advantage if the elite Morytania Diary has been finished since it grants full Prayer experience. Otherwise, players receive half the experience compared to if the bones were buried.

This can also be used on bones dropped by Hunter creatures, though not on bones that are a secondary drop. So curved and long bones can’t be used here, nor can those dropped by Bloodvelds. It does still have a number of advantages however, such as those that are crushed in the Catacombs of Kourend activating the Prayer restoration effect in that area. You can also trigger this effect if you are wearing a Dragonbone Necklace whilst you are crushing bones, though it’s worth noting that the two effects do not stack with each other in the game. If you do have a Dragonbone Necklace, then you can use it with a Hydra Tail, which makes the Bonecrusher Necklace. By doing so, you can use the combined effects of both the Bonecrusher and the Dragonbone Necklace.

READ: Traveling made safe by Ola in the times of COVID-19

Where Can I find the Bonecrusher?

If you want to find a Bonecrusher, then you can receive it as a reward for the hard Morytania Diary. For those unaware, this is a set of achievements that need to be completed in Morytania and other areas, though you will need to have completed Priest in Peril to finish the tasks. If you have a Ghostspeak Amulet, then you can obtain another Bonecrusher in the Ectofuntus building from a Ghost Disciple.

READ: Immune India: India focuses on Immunity to battle against COVID-19

Charging the Bonecrusher

A key point about the Bonecrusher is that you have to charge it. This is done using ecto-tokens, which gives 25 charges for each token that is used. For every bone you crush, you will be using one charge. You will notice that in the Morytania diary rewards there are free Bonemeal and Buckets of Slime for you to use the Ectofuntus on to gain further charges.

So if you want to take a break from dungeon crawling, slaying beasts, or buying OSRS gold or even selling OSRS gold, you can learn a thing or two about the story behind the many items that are available to you in Old School Runescape. If you find yourself battling a lot of enemies that drop bones, then there’s little doubt that the Bonecrusher is going to come in handy to you.

READ: Realty+ Show: Deciphering Real Estate- Buying Behavior of a Millennial

Do you have a Bonecrusher? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!