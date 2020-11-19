JEE Main 2021 Registration Date May Be Deferred: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) all over India for students seeking admission to courses. From 2019, the exam is conducted twice a year – in January and April sessions. The JEE Main 2021 Registration Date for the January session may face a delay.

It is speculated that in light of the situations that have risen after the pandemic, it is likely that the registration date for both sessions of JEE Main 2021 exam may be deferred. There have been no official updates regarding the exam yet. There will be three different papers under the JEE Main 2021 examination for BE/B.Tech., B.Arch., and B. Planning.

So, while the JEE Main 2021 Registration Date for January & April session is not confirmed yet, let’s look at the registration process, exam pattern, and syllabus below.

JEE Main 2021 Registration Date - Tentative Dates

The official JEE Main 2021 Registration Date for both January & April session exam is not out yet. The expected dates for registration, the release of admit card, examination dates, etc. have been given below:

JEE Main 2021 Registration Date (Start Date) 4th week of November, 2020 End of Registration 1st week of December, 2020 Last day for submission of application fee 4th week of December, 2020 Release of JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards 1st week of January, 2021 JEE Main 2021 Examination 2nd week of January, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Registration Process

With the JEE Main 2021 Registration Date may be deferred, let’s take a look at the registration process below:

● The candidates need to visit the official JEE Main website.

● Then they need to click on “Application Form” for JEE Main.

● The candidates will receive an application form number, which they need to note down for future reference.

● Fill the registration form by entering the required information.

● Click on “Submit” after making sure that all the details entered are correct.

● The candidates need to upload their photograph, and other required documents.

● The final step of the process is to pay the registration fee.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern

The JEE Main 2021 exam includes three papers – BE/ BTech, BArch, and B.Planning. All three papers are three hours long and consist of numerical questions and objective type questions in the form of MCQs. As the JEE Main 2021 Registration date is not announced yet, utilize the extra time to know in-depth about the syllabus and exam pattern. Given below is the general exam pattern for the three JEE Main 2021 papers:

Paper JEE Main 2021 BE/B.Tech. Paper JEE Main 2021 B.Arch. Paper JEE Main 2021 B.Planning Subjects Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test Mathematics, Planning and Aptitude Test Mode of Examination Computer Based Test Computer Based Test Computer Based Test Exam Duration 3 hours 3 hours 3 hours Total Number of Questions 75 77 100 Total Marks 300 400 400 Types of Questions MCQs and Numerical Questions MCQs and Numerical Questions for Mathematics MCQs and Numerical Questions for Mathematics Medium of Examination English, Hindi and Gujarati English, Hindi and Gujarati English, Hindi and Gujarati

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus

The JEE Main 2021 syllabus of Mathematics will remain the same for all the three papers. The BArch. and B Planning papers shall have the same syllabus for the aptitude test. Given below is the JEE Main 2021 syllabus paper-wise:

JEE Main BTech 2021 Syllabus

Chemistry

Subject Topic Chemistry Basic Concepts of Chemistry, State of Matter, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals, Hydrogen, Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals), P-Block Elements, d-and-f Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Environmental Chemistry, Purification and Characterization of Organic Compounds, Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Organic Compounds Containing Halogens, Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry In Everyday Life, Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

Physics & Maths

Subject Syllabus Physics Physics and Measurement, Kinematics, Law of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Rotational Motion, Gravitation, Properties of Solids and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory of Gases, Oscillations and Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Electromagnetic Waves and Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei, Electronic Devices, Communication Systems and Experimental Skills Maths Sets, Relations and Functions, Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations, Matrices and Determinants, Permutations and Combinations, Mathematical Induction, Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications, Sequences and Series, Limit Continuity, and Differentiability, Integral Calculus, Differential Equations, Coordinate Geometry, Three- Dimensional Geometry, Vectoral Algebra, Statistics and Probability, Trigonometry and Mathematical Reasoning

Jee Main B.Arch 2021 Syllabus

Subject Topics Mathematics Sets, Relations and Functions, Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations, Matrices and Determinants, Permutations and Combinations, Mathematical Induction, Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications, Sequences and Series, Limit Continuity and Differentiability, Integral Calculus, Differential Equations, Coordinate Geometry, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Vectoral Algebra, Statistics and Probability, Trigonometry and Mathematical Reasoning Drawing Drawing & Design of Geometrical, Abstract Shapes & Patterns, 2D and 3D Transformations, Generation of Plan, Elevation and 3D views of Objects in Rotation, Development of Surfaces and Volumes, Creating 2D & 3D Compositions by using given Shapes and Forms and Sketching of Activities from Memory of Urban Scenes Aptitude Awareness of Places Persons, Buildings & Materials, Texture & Objects related to Architecture, Visualizing Different sides of 3D objects, Metal Ability, Analytical Reasoning, Colour Texture, Contrast and Harmony, Building Form and Elements, 3D-Perception and Appreciation of scale and proportion of objects

JEE Main 2021 Planning Paper Syllabus

The Planning syllabus includes -

1. General Awareness with regards to the Government programs & schemes, Development Issues, and others.

2. Critical Thinking

3. Comprehension

4. Analytical skills

5. Map reading skills

6. Graphs & Charts

7. Simple Statistics and CBSE Class X Social Sciences syllabus

JEE Main 2021: Paper-wise Weightage

Chemistry Weightage

Critical Topics Expected Weightage Transition Elements & Coordination Chemistry 9% Polymers, Carbohydrates, and Amino Acids 7% Representative Elements and Periodic Table 6% Chemical Bonding 6% General Organic Chemistry 6% Atomic Structure 5%

Physics Weightage

Critical Topics Expected Weightage Heat & Thermodynamics 11% Optics 11% Modern Physics 10% Electrostatics 8% Current & Electricity 7% Waves 5%

Maths Weightage:

Critical Topics Expected Weightage Integral Calculus 12% Coordinate Geometry 12% Sequence and Series 7% Trigonometry 7% Matrices & Determinants 7% Differential Equations 7%

B.Arch & B.Planning Paper Weightage:

Important Topics for Aptitude Marking Weightage Awareness of persons, places, buildings and materials 2-3% Texture & Objects of Architecture 2-3% Visualizing 3D objects from 2D drawings 3-4% Visualizing Different sides of 3D Objects 3% Mental Ability 2% Analytical Reasoning 1-2% Color Texture 1-2% Harmony, and Contrast - Elements and Building Forms - Appreciation of scale and proportion of objects, 3D- Perception 2-3%

Can the JEE Main 2021 Registration Date & Exam Date get deferred?

The JEE Main 2020 April session exam was delayed three times. This has raised some apprehensions among those students who have doubts about the JEE Main 2021 Registration Date & Exam date of the January session.

Though, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi has assured students to conduct the exam on time. But the JEE Main 2021 Dates are not out yet officially. According to IIT Delhi Director Prof. Ramgopal Rao, planning back to back exams may be challenging in this pandemic.He opines that the exam dates, including JEE Main 2021 Registration Date for both sessions, can be delayed. Postponement of board examinations can also impact the dates.

Students planning to take the exam in 2021 must be eagerly waiting for the JEE Main 2021 Registration Date and other important updates related to the exam. Using this extra time because of the delay to your advantage will be a prudent thing to do. We hope the above information about the exam pattern and syllabus will be helpful in your preparation.