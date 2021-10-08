Koo Drives Language Translation As The Market Tilts Towards Indigenous Languages

In a country where native languages abound - with over 90% of the population speaking their own dialect; the elitism of English is gradually taking a beating. Especially on new-age online platforms that are language agnostic and seek to engage a growing market beyond just the metros. Social media is at the forefront of language translation in today's digital economy and encourages the free flow of dialogue across cultures.

As an India-first microblogging platform that empowers native language speakers to connect digitally, Koo is a unique social media platform where users can express themselves across multiple native languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali, besides English. Launched in March 2020, the platform has encouraged first-timers - who may have been hesitant due to the English-centric approach of global giants - to social media.

In addition to encouraging internet users to connect and communicate with one another and with personalities of eminence in their native language, Koo's innovative technology-driven tools now enable the automatic translation of a Koo into multiple languages. This enhances the outreach and encourages conversations that reflect India's rich linguistic diversity. The digital tools that use advanced mechanisms translate the words and enable translation efficiently to retain the meaning and sentiment attached to the original message. It gives greater accuracy and superior translation output.

As the power of expression in native languages is immense, Koo is now looking to expand its language offerings to cover 25 regional Indian languages in the near future - thereby further boosting a platform that mirrors India and its distinct communities where internet users come together to celebrate similar cultures, thoughts, and opinions.

