Ritam Gupta Talks About His Successful Exit From Web 3 Startup DeFi11 And Next Project

Entrepreneur Ritam Gupta is making waves lately for his exit from his Web 3 product startup DeFi11. He has made a successful exit from the startup after making it reach great heights and is now aiming for something bigger. Ritam has sold the startup to a European Web3 Gaming Studio VulcanForged.

Talking about his decision of exiting from the startup which he created with so much hardwork, Ritam Gupta says that he didn't plan it. The entrepreneur says that it was totally unplanned and instinctive.

"Things seemed to kept on falling into their places by their own. All I tried to do was to make sure every decision I take should be for the betterment for the project and the people involved," he mentions.

Even though Ritam is proud of his decision and is ready to take on greater challenges, he says that it wasn't easy to exit from DeFi11. He says that the project has always been a baby to him and it was never easy to let it go. But he believes that there's a right time for everything and the time to exit from the project had come. He still hopes the best for DeFi11 and wants to see it reaching global heights.

Ritam Gupta is now working on a Web3 Insurance and Security product called 'Web3Shield'. It is more inclined towards core Web3 problem solving and adoption, while the last one was more of a Web 3 focussed use case in gaming.

Talking about his journey so far and the challenges he has faced, Ritam Gupta says that his journey has been full of ups and down. "Starting a business from ground up is never an easy journey, and takes a lot from you as an individual. However, it is always important to stick to your basics and do the hard work heads down to ensure you attain success."