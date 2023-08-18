Steel Magnate Abhay Lodha Of Topworth Group Talks About Indian Defense Industry

The Indian defense and aerospace industry is undergoing structural changes to become globally competitive. The government's policy framework supports Indian industries in designing, developing, and manufacturing military systems while encouraging collaboration with foreign industries for co-development and exports.

One such name when it comes to manufacturing is Abhay Lodha of Topworth Group. He is the Chairman and Founder of Topworth Group and companies. His company primarily manufactures steel and iron products which are semi-finished steels, sponge iron, and bloom and structural steel products. He is now venturing into Indian defense manufacturing.

According to the latest news and report, Indo-US defense cooperation is set to increase with the Indian Prime Minister meeting with the US President Joe Biden, offering "Stryker" fighting vehicles, M777 upgrades, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and GE-F414 engine manufacturing in India.

The eight into eight-wheel drive V-hull armored infantry vehicle called the Stryker is made by General Dynamics Land Systems and is designed for quick combat reaction in any insurgent or warlike situation. The US army and NATO forces successfully confronted the Taliban in Afghanistan by using the Stryker, which was equipped with a 30 mm cannon and 105 mm mobile gun. The infantry combat vehicle is being offered to India by the US, and the Modi administration is interested in producing the armored vehicle locally via the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" approach. Topworth Group is evaluating this recent trend and developments in the field of Indian Defense to mark its contribution in a better way.

In addition, the MoD signed contracts worth Rs 9,100 crores for the upgraded Akash Weapon System and 12 weapon locating radars Swathi (Plains) for the Indian Army. These contracts were signed with Indian shipyards for the purchase of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels and six next-generation missile vessels for the Indian Navy. The upkeep of two squadrons was covered by a different contract for the Akash Missile System. More contracts for Sarang (12 units), HD VLF HF Receiver (1,178 units), and Software Defined Radio (1,265 units) for the Indian Navy were also signed.

INS-SA, CMS for P17 and P28, and Varuna EW are three further contracts with the Indian Navy that were inked. "All these are flagship projects exhibiting the indigenous design and manufacture capabilities of the Indian Defence industry lead by BEL, involving other Public Sectors, Private Sectors, and MSMEs. The "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" efforts of the Indian government will reach another milestone thanks to these projects.

Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra has started deliveries of the Armado to the Indian armed forces. It is an ALSV, or Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle, that is developed and designed by Mahindra. The 3.2-liter turbo-diesel in the Mahindra Armado produces 215 horsepower and 500 Nm. It applies to anti-terrorist activities. You can set up the Armado for LHD or RHD.

Spokesperson Abhay Lodha of Topworth has praised these deals and believes that such deals and collaborative approaches in the Indian defense industry will be highly beneficial in terms of combats and operations carried out.

The Indian aerospace and defense (A&D) sector is anticipated to reach US $70 billion by 2030, driven by the growing need for improved infrastructure and government initiatives, according to the IEBF (India Brand Equity Foundation).

According to Abhay Lodha, Topworth Group offers indigenous armor plate for ballistic protection, with some products being ground-breaking and others import alternatives. These materials are used in naval destroyers, offshore patrol boats, floating docks, Coast Guard boats, navy ships, battle tanks, missile motor casings, combat vehicles, and artillery cannons. Topworth's materials have significant export potential and domestic demand, with a yearly demand potential of over 2 lakh tons.

To keep up with the rising demand for military components, Topworth Group plans to assess the current trends and advances in the Indian defense sector and make large investments in aerospace and defense.