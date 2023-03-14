Strong Infrastructure In The State For Research On Millets

Rajasthan leading in agriculture production and entrepreneurship with farsighted thinking.

- Chief Minister inaugurates two-day Rajasthan Millets Conclave-2023

Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot said that it is our top priority to implement schemes for the all-round development of farmers. The State Government has played its important role in the welfare of the farmers and development of agriculture sector. Rajasthan took a historic initiative in the entire country by presenting separate agriculture budget twice in the assembly. As the result of this, along with farmers, start-ups and entrepreneurs have got opportunities to move ahead. He said that it is our duty to give due respect to farmers and cattle-rearers.

Shri Gehlot was addressing the Rajasthan Millets Conclave-2023 organised at State Institute Agriculture Management (SIAM), Durgapura on Monday. He said that there is a need to increase the production capacity of millets and pay special to agricultural research. Strong infrastructure is available in Rajasthan for research on millets. Around 42 agriculture colleges have been set up in the state, with which the younger generation is getting opportunities to improve their future by getting higher education. Recently, veterinary university has been announced.

The Chief Minister said that the green revolution started as the result of agricultural research, as the result the country achieved successful results and we could became self-dependent in the field of food grains. He said that agricultural research would benefit the farmers in preparing their crops for the future. Important suggestions would come in this conclave for better production, management and marketing of millets.

2000 units electricity free per month to farmers

Shri Gehlot said that budget provision has been made to provide 2000 units electricity free per month to farmers. This would benefit around 12 lakh farmers. Electricity bills of around 1 crore consumers will become zero by giving 100 units of electricity free per month to domestic consumers. He said that social security pension is being given to around 1 crore people in the state. In this budget, provision has been made give minimum 1000 per month. The Central Government should implement uniform social security pension in the entire country.

Launch of Rajkisan Suvidha App

The Chief Minister launched Rajkisan Suvidha App. In this app, the farmers can apply for the schemes and know the status. Besides this, Shri Gehlot also released a booklet related to the success stories of Rajasthan Agro-processing, Agribusiness and Agri Export Promotion Policy-2019. Meanwhile, a short film 'Samriddh Kisan-Kushhal Kisan' was shown.

Felicitated Farmers and Inaugurated Exhibition

The Chief Minister in the Conclave felicitated farmers including Shri Bhupendra Singh from Hanumangarh, Smt Patasi Devi from Nagaur, Shri Dinesh Kumar Choudhary and Shri Ghasi Ram Jat from Jaipur, Shri Kuresh Bagidora from Banswara, Shri Hanumanaram from Sikar, Shri Surajbhan from Alwar and Shri Jitendra Singh Sankhla from Jodhpur with state level award in Agriculture Technology Management (ATMA Scheme). Later he inaugurated the agriculture related exhibition and encouraged farmers and entrepreneurs while inspecting the exhibition.

Millets are beneficial for health

Agriculture Minister Shri Lalchand Kataria said that millets are helpful in overcoming malnutrition. Its importance came to light during the research done during the corona period. The Chief Minister has made all possible efforts for the all-round development of farmers and to promote agriculture. In the last four years, there have been nationwide innovations in the agriculture sector by the government. He said that millets food is being served today in every marriage.

Minister of State for Agriculture Marketing Shri Murari Lal Meena said that many decisions have been taken including setting up of food park in the state, subsidy on agriculture resources etc. The successful results will come in future. He said that millets have maximum immunity. Chief Secretary Smt Usha Sharma, Joint Secretary (Crop) from Government of India Smt Shubha Thakur, Principal Secretary Agriculture Shri Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Director Agriculture Marketing Shri Sitaram Jat too addressed the conclave.

Cooperative Minister Shri Udailal Anjana, Rajasthan Kisan Aayog chairman Shri Mahadev Singh Khandela, Rajasthan Agro Industry Development Board chairman Shri Rameshwar Dudi, Rajasthan State Seed Corporation chairman Shri Dinesh Kumar Sharma, OBC Finance and Development Corporation chairman Shri Pawan Godara, Agriculture Commissioner Shri Kanaram, agriculture scientists, researchers, senior agriculture officers and farmers were present on this occasion.