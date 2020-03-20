Unacademy Provides A Platform For Seamless Education Amidst Corona Fear

Education acts an enabler in achieving success and with it, a better life. The beginning of every year marks the start of the exam season, be it the boards or the entrance exams. At such a crucial time, the COVID-19 situation has gravely affected the students’ preparation and Unacademy has found a way around it. India’s largest learning platform, Unacademy is inviting educational institutions across the country to conduct their classes online through its platform to ensure seamless learning for students.

The Indian government has asked all educational institutions to remain closed until the situation revolving the COVID-19 in the country subsides. Unacademy has come forward to enable the institutions to conduct their classes online for free, without any limitations on the hours or number of classes.

The process for educational institutions to register themselves to conduct their live classes on Unacademy is simple. The representative can login to Unacademy Cares, fill in the name and location of the institution along with one's name, designation, contact details and the subject or courses that they would like to teach on the Unacademy platform. Once the registration is complete, Unacademy will help these educational institutions set up their online classes, thus providing the flexibility to function as a regular classroom. They can then take the classes as per the existing schedule, from the safe environment of their homes.

Staying true to its goal aim of ensuring that learning never stops, Unacademy's announcement comes as a major relief for students who have had to see an interruption in their learning process due to COVID-19 and have been waiting for the situation to improve.

