UPSC 2022: List Of Best IAS Coaching Institutes In Delhi To Aim For Excellence

Every year, approximately a million applicants enroll for the UPSC examination and compete for fewer than 1,000 posts, raising the stakes. Since the UPSC syllabus is extensive and the test cycle lasts a year, students must follow a continuous and comprehensive study strategy in order to pass the civil services exam. Due to the high level of competition and the length of study, many applicants enroll in IAS coaching courses to prepare for the UPSC examination.

Several IAS aspirants come to Delhi every year to prepare for the IAS exam, as Delhi is the country’s hub of IAS coaching institutes. Thus, some of India’s best UPSC coaching institutes that deliver great results every year are located in Delhi. Candidates looking for the right place to start their UPSC preparation can join any of the listed UPSC Coaching Institutes in Delhi.

1. Vajirao & Reddy Institute

Vajirao & Reddy Institute is a top UPSC coaching institute in Delhi that prepares students for various civil services exams conducted by the UPSC. There is a team of the best academic teachers to guide students throughout the test cycle. Vajirao & Reddy Institutes record around 150 selections every year. The batch size is usually small for all the courses.

Courses offered:

The Vajirao & Reddy Institute for UPSC preparation offers the following courses.

UPSC Classroom Coaching

UPSC Postal Course

UPSC Weekend Batches

UPSC Test Series.

Fee Structure:

GS Pre Cum Mains, CSAT with the optional subject-INR 1,98,500/- (11 months)

Pre-Cum Mains Course-GS Pre & Mains with CSAT-INR 1,75,000/- (10 Months)

Optional Course (4.5 months)-INR 48,000/-

Weekend Course-INR 1,25,000/-(15 months)

2. Shankar IAS Academy

Shankar IAS Academy is another leading UPSC coaching institute in Delhi to ace the UPSC CSE exam, the Indian Forest Services exam, and the IPS UPSC. Shankar IAS Academy also prepares aspirants for the personality tests. The teachers follow a pre-planned schedule to cover the entire IAS syllabus on time. The average batch size at Shankar IAS Academy is 40 students on average. The aspirants are taught as per the latest IAS curriculum. The institute ensures students’ optimum performance by conducting regular class tests and mock tests.

Courses Offered

GS+CSAT+Optional

General Studies (Prelims and Mains)

SCAT

Optional

IAS Foundation Courses for UPSC Prelims and Mains Preparation

Fee Structure

GS+CSAT+Optional-INR 1,41,000/-

General Studies (Prelims and Mains)-INR 95,000/-

CSAT-INR 16,000/-

Optional-INR 30.000/-

3. Rau’s IAS Study Circle

Rau’s IAS Study Circle is a famous name among UPSC aspirants. Its excellent record of past results and high selection rate make it one of the most preferred UPSC coaching institutes in Delhi. The institute hosts limited batches with less than 90 students in one batch. Also, Rau’s IAS coaching institute provides comprehensive study material created as per the updated syllabus to help students with their preparation.

Courses Offered

General Studies (Pre-Cum-Main Integrated)

Optional (Mains)

Prelims Test Series

Mains Test Series

Interview Guidance

The Essay Test Series 2021

Fee Structure

General Studies (Pre-Cum-Main Integrated)-INR 1,55,000 + INR 500 (Registration)

Optional (Main) - 48,000 INR + 500 INR (Registration)

Pre-Test Series & QIP (Comprehensive revision Module)-INR 15,000/-

Pre-Test Series & QIP (Speedy Revision Module)-INR 10,000/-

4. Vajiram and Ravi IAS

The Vajiram and Ravi IAS coaching institute is known for its dedicated faculty members. The institute conducts weekend batches in addition to the regular classes. Vajiram and Ravi IAS coaching institutes provide free mock tests and revised study materials. The batch size is 350 students.

Courses Offered

CSAT Program for IAS Preparation

Mains Program

IAS Combo Program

Test Series

Separate Interview Program for UPSC Aspirants

Fee Structure

Apart from the course fee, candidates also have to pay the registration fee of INR 600/- at the time of online registration.

S. Preliminary Cum Mains-INR 1,60,000/-

CSAT-INR 19,000/-

Optional Subjects-INR 50,000/-

5. SRIRAM’s IAS

Sriram’s IAS coaching institute offers UPSC coaching at affordable fees. It is one of the most renowned UPSC coaching institutes in Delhi that focuses on interactive learning. The institute provides indispensable study material, revised at regular intervals. The batch size is approximately 300 students for the preliminary courses and 50-70 students for the optional courses.

Courses Offered

General Studies

CSAT

ALL India Prelims Test Series

Main Test Series

Mains Optional Subjects

Interview Guidance

Fee Structure

General Studies-INR 1,56,000/-

CSAT: 20,000

All India Prelims Test Series-INR 3,600/-

Main Test Series-INR 9,500/-

Mains Optional Subjects-INR 50,000/-

Interview Guidance-INR 500/-

UPSC 2022 aspirants must not completely depend on the coaching institute for their preparation and also invest adequate time in self-study. Candidates can refer to prepp for the latest updates on the UPSC 2022 exam and valuable tips from the experts, sample papers, and mock tests for IAS preparation. They can also follow the YouTube videos related to guides, tips, and tricks for the IAS exam.