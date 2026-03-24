SRCC at 100: Where India's Best Began

A century is a long time. Long enough to produce judges, finance ministers, global bankers, CEOs, filmmakers, and at least one man who taught millions to believe in themselves. Here's a look at the remarkable people SRCC sent out into the world.

Arun Jaitley (1952–2019)

Where do you even begin. Jaitley was a lawyer, a politician, a debater who could hold a room without raising his voice — and as Finance Minister, he pushed through the GST, one of the most complex tax reforms independent India had ever attempted. He did it all with a calmness that was almost unsettling. SRCC lost its greatest son in 2019. Indian public life hasn't quite recovered.

Justice Rohinton Nariman

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Not many Supreme Court judges moonlight as trained classical musicians. Nariman did. His judgments on personal liberty and constitutional morality were as precise as they were bold — the kind of rulings that law students will be citing decades from now. A genuinely rare mind.

Justice A.K. Sikri

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Justice Sikri went from SRCC to the Supreme Court bench to The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration. His work on administrative law and civil rights was consistent, careful, and deeply reasoned. The sort of legal career that doesn't make headlines every day but shapes things quietly from within.

Anshu Jain

To become Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank as an Indian-origin professional — in Frankfurt, in global banking, in the early 2000s — was no small thing. Jain did it on the strength of financial instincts built long before business school. The SRCC chapter of his story doesn't get told enough.

Ruchir Sharma

His books — Breakout Nations, The Rise and Fall of Nations — aren't the kind that sit on shelves. People actually read them. As Head of Emerging Markets at Morgan Stanley, Sharma turned data into narrative in a way most economists simply can't. He makes global economics feel urgent. That's harder than it sounds.

Sanjeev Sanyal

Economist by training, storyteller by instinct. Sanyal's books on Indian history found readers well outside policy circles, which is an achievement in itself. Today, as Principal Economic Adviser to the Government of India, he's as close to the centre of fiscal decision-making as anyone gets.

Ashok Gulati

India's farm crisis didn't just happen — it was decades in the making. Gulati, former Chairman of the CACP, has spent his career trying to fix it. His research on food subsidies and agrarian markets has informed policy across governments of different stripes. Quietly, persistently consequential.

Anshuman Magazine

Thirty years in real estate is a long time. Magazine has spent most of it building CBRE into India's most recognised property advisory, now heading its operations across India, South-East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He's not the loudest voice in any room — but the industry knows exactly who to call. That kind of reputation takes a lifetime to build.

Pramod Bhasin

Before "BPO" was even a common term in India, Bhasin was building what would become Genpact out of a GE back-office unit. He didn't just run a company — he helped create an entire industry. Hundreds of thousands of jobs trace back, in some way, to decisions he made in those early years.

Rajiv Memani

Chairman of EY India, regular voice on startup policy and taxation reform. Memani has spent years making the Big Four relevant to Indian business realities, not just multinational templates. The accounting world isn't glamorous but it keeps everything else running. He knows that better than most.

Navtej Sarna

India's former Ambassador to the US who also wrote novels. That combination is rarer than it should be. Sarna carried both roles seriously — his fiction is as carefully made as his diplomacy. SRCC, apparently, produces people who don't think they have to choose.

Shiv Khera

You Can Win has sold in numbers that most authors wouldn't dream of. Khera has spent decades on stages across the world, telling people they're capable of more than they think. It sounds simple. Getting millions to actually believe it isn't.

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra