SSODL Becomes the First Online Institute to Earn the Prestigious Certificate of International Affiliation from IRM’s India Affiliate | Image: Initiative desk

Symbiosis School for Online and Digital Learning (SSODL) has been granted the esteemed Certificate of International Affiliation by the Institute of Risk Management’s India Affiliate (IRM India). With this achievement, SSODL, the Centre for Distance and Online Education of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) becomes the first online institute in India to join a prestigious group of Universities committed to advancing excellence in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and developing risk-intelligent leaders. This recognition also underscores SSODL’s commitment to delivering globally benchmarked education in alignment with the National Education Policy, while empowering learners across the country with a vital new-age life skill.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, IRM is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM exams across 140+ countries. It remains the only global organisation that awards professional ERM qualifications up to Fellowship. SSODL is a constituent of the prestigious Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU). SSODL offers online programmes (UG & PG degree) recognised by the UGC and AICTE.

As countries and organisations grapple with an increasingly volatile risk landscape — encompassing climate challenges, cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory shifts — the importance of strong risk-thinking capabilities has never been greater. Through this international affiliation, SSODL will offer IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM Course as a part of the curriculum to its students — providing them early exposure to risk identification, assessment methodologies, international frameworks, and real-world case studies. Learners will gain practical understanding of more than 300 risk categories — spanning environmental, strategic, operational, technological, supply chain, and geopolitical domains — equipping them with essential risk-based decision-making skills for the future.

The formal signing ceremony took place in the presence of distinguished academic and industry leaders from Symbiosis International University and IRM Including Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, SIU, Dr. Parimala Veluvali, Director, Symbiosis School for Online and Digital Learning, SIU, Mr Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India, Ms Jyoti Ruparel (CFIRM), Strategic Advisory Board Member, IRM India, Mr Sachin Mutha, Head of Risk Management, Reliance Jio and Mr Sachin Maloo, Managing Director, Protiviti India Member Firm.

Dr Vidya Yervadekar, Prochancellor, SIU stated, “Risk-aware decision-making is vital as technology accelerates and global unpredictability rises. Our collaboration with the world’s most respected and prestigious global body for ERM education provides students with internationally recognised competencies, empowering them to work and lead with risk intelligence across sectors and disciplines.”

Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, SIU stated that “This collaboration between SSODL and IRM India Affiliate marks a significant step towards making the SSODL programs truly market-ready and the Online MBA programme of SSODL stands out an industry-aligned, practice-oriented programme that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world risk leadership roles.”

Dr. Parimala Veluvali, Director, SSODL stated that “This collaboration positions SSODL as the first online institute to embed IRM-aligned risk management education, equipping students with critical, future-ready risk and governance skills that significantly enhance their employability across diverse industries.”

Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s youngest enterprise risk expert, said, that “This international affiliation conferred upon SSODL — the first online institute in India to receive this recognition — underscores our commitment to developing globally capable, risk-intelligent professionals. With SSODL’s online platform reaching learners nationwide, this partnership will expand access to high-quality risk education. Together, we will equip students to anticipate uncertainty, act with integrity, and transform risks into opportunities in an increasingly complex world.”

ERM, as defined by IRM, is a holistic, integrated approach to identifying, analysing, and addressing risks across an organisation and its extended networks, ensuring that objectives can be achieved effectively and sustainably. Unlike traditional financial risk frameworks, ERM covers the entire spectrum of risks, making it highly relevant for aspiring leaders and professionals across sectors — including entrepreneurs, family business owners, and practitioners in accounting, law, life sciences, hospitality, engineering, technology, finance, audit, and operations.

Today, ERM is not just a profession; it is a critical competency shaping organisational resilience, strategic decision-making, and long-term value creation.