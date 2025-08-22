Stake Launches a New Game Called Packs

Look, with the way Stake has been running their Originals division, we would like it if they could release a new game every week. Yet, that's not possible. It takes time to develop a quality product that will bode well with the user base. Guess what do we have here today? That's tight, it is the latest Stake Originals release. It is called Packs. It is an upcoming release, so we do not have it yet on our hands, but there are a few things that are known. For one, it's going to be released on August 8th.

You know what that means, right? It's got to be one hell of a game for it to be released on the day when Stake is celebrating its 8th birthday. What's promised with Packs is a more than fair 98% RTP, and max payout set at 20BTC. Now, that's a lot of Bitcoin, and the full sum is configurable. The same goes for the max order which is configurable too, and is set at 100% BTC. We can see many of you heading to play Packs. Not so fast, the 20,000x max multiplier is not available yet. Remember, it is a birthday release. Let's see what more we can say about this Stake novelty.

Game Description

Do even need to say that we're going to receive one of the more innovative games of the year with Packs. With this new casino game the players are going to get quite a peculiar game. The new title will be a unique and rare combination of trading card pack opening, and the gambling mechanics that run through player strategy. The gameplay starts with players having to buy packs that contain 5 cards each. Packs are going to have more than 200 unique cards. They will be divided into tiers with some being common and some quite rare. The game gets exciting when you learn that each card comes with a different multiplier. Your winnings are going to be a combo of your original placed order and all the multipliers you've got from the cards you've revealed through the gameplay.

If you're familiar with collectible card psychology you've just found your favorite casino game. Its mechanics operate on the idea that the players will be more than willing to build their collections and chase the rarest of cards while wagering on which one will be revealed next. What might put some players off is the fact that competing card collections will not result in the amount of the received payout, as only the multipliers count. The game is devised in that way to keep the players engaged through the game of completion, while the standard casino game mechanics are in charge of delivering the payouts. While an interesting premise, the true charm of this game will be revealed upon playing, and you will be able to learn about Packs in no time through game time.

Theme & Visual Identity

As we said, the game is going to draw a lot of inspiration from your classic card trading games. It's going to be paired with the simple design and straightforward game play of the other Stake Originals. These games are a major part of the Stake brand, so there are certain guidelines they're going to follow with Packs too. If you want to know what we're talking about you can always try Pump, Plinko, or Mines to see the creative direction in which the Packs will be taken too.

As far as card designs go, they will be given a clear Stake identity paired with designs that the card collectors would find intriguing. The focus will be on giving them a clear sign of their rarity and the size of the multiplier each card is going to be carrying. Their appeal will be seen through the animations that will be high end visuals revolving around the opening sequences of the Packs when the packs are opened, the cards are revealed, following all up to each personal collection and animations tied to rare cards.

The visuals are going to be paired with quality sound design. Opening of the packs will be filled with sounds of excitement and mystery, and the same will be done for card flipping, and the triumphant sounds of revealing the rarest of cards will be followed by a chorus of melodies. Everything will be packed in a manner that will suit both the lovers of classic casino card games and people who will flock to Stake to Play Packs for free as a unique card collectible casino game. The user interface will have its focus on tracking each player's collection, the card gallery, and an indicator of rare cards is going to be present through the use of a unique Stake colour matrix.

Target Audience

As usual, and as we're used with each Stake Originals, the main audience being targeted are the registered Stake users who know what to expect from Stake's Originals. The game also looks to expand the company's catalogue and to reach people who are not your usual gambling suspects. It is aimed at people who find thrill in the sequence of pack opening. Furthermore, there is a niche of players who enjoy the collection based game mechanics within and outside of a casino. Stake developers have taken a true leap of faith in terms of game creation as they also had in mind folks who are into TCG culture. Packs are going to be a game that will suit both the regular casinos goers, and folks who are into card collectible games such as Pokemon and Yugioh. If you're a fan of these games, but couldn't find a casino alternative, the answer to your prayers is finally here.

The spectrum of people Stake.com is looking to bring to get together with this game is so broad that they're already predicting that packs is going to be a new favourite for YT, Twitch, and Kick streamers. The game progression and unique visuals will be enough for any serious streamer to create engaging content without too much hassle based on the novelty the casino world hasn't seen to date.

Lastly, it's being created for those who want a quick and fun game that can provide instant gratification, and long term engagement in one package. It's all about giving a user base something new to try, outsiders a top draw in terms of games not available in any other casino, and a casino game that finally can bring together the world of gambling, anime, card collections, and TCG culture.

Gameplay Mechanics

In its core, just like many of its siblings in the Stake Originals, Packs start by depositing funds into your account, opening the game, and deciding how many packs you want to buy. As we said, each pack comes with 5 cards. All packs and cards are drawn from the poll of 200 unique cards. The 200 cards are divided into 6 different rarity tiers. Through some of the best animations ever in terms of originals games from Stake each card will be revealed individually from the selected pack. When all cards you've purchased are revealed, the payouts will be calculated and you will see whether your placed order is a winning one or not.

The payout formula is quite easy to understand as your eventual win is a combo of your initial placed order multiplied by a sum of all 5 cards you've drawn and the multipliers assigned to them. As we already talked about, each card will have a level of rarity assigned which will be paired with a corresponding multiplier. Based on what we know so far, the cards that come with a single spade sign will be deemed as common and will arrive in varieties. 50 cards will have a single spade, while 50 will have a double spade. Here, the multipliers will range from 0.001x to 0.006x.

Paired with common come the uncommon cards and these will be marked with a sign of a triple heart. The triple heart cards will come in 60 varieties that will have an assigned multiplier varying from 0.12x to 1.00x. Next we have rare cards counted in 25 varieties marked with stars. A single star is paid by a multiplier ranging from 2.00x to 8.00x. What follows are the epic two star cards blessed with multipliers as high as 12.00x in the base variation all the way up to 100,00x at the top.

While you might think there's no topping the epic cards, think again. The next in line are the legendary ones that only have 5 varieties. The chances of getting any of these is quite rare, but if you do it is nicely paid with a multiplier ranging from 1,500x to 7,500x. Stake has saved the best for last with unique cards, and one of a kind a rainbow Stake card. The multiplier received for getting this card is set at mesmerizing 20,000x. The gameplay alone will attract a diversified group of players that's for sure. But this high of a multiplier released by a simple chance will attract your standard casino goers enamoured with slots, as this type of reward through an engaging gameplay is hard to pass up.

Advanced Features

If you've played at least one of Stake Originals you will not be surprised by the presence of the Auto pack mode. Through this mode you will be able to select the numbers of packs you want to open to start the game, the number of orders per pack and their continuity, and of course the stop conditions parameters are there to be set based on profits, loss, or rare card opening. Once you're fully immersed into the universe of Packs you will start using the auto options of collection filters and balance protection.

These will lead you through the game by fully removing animations and with full focus being only on the game play. Lastly, there will be in game features focused on the core of the game which are cards and collections. You will be given a search & filter option to find specific cards within a collection first and foremost.

Limits & Math

Packs are going to be all about taking the game to the next level. To do this you're going to have to do your homework, and it's math. The max payout is set at 20 BTC. Today, BTC is worth $118,202.60. We'll let you do the math. The max sum you can place during a session is set at 100 BTC. As we said, the biggest multiplier you can hit is the 20,000x when you draw the one of a kind Stake Rainbow card. With an RTP of 98% this is a payout that awaits you down the road if you put enough playing hours forth. The total number of cards that are unique regardless of the number of packs you buy is 206. Each pack will always have precisely 5 cards.