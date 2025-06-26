Steadfast Nutrition is redefining sports supplements for Indian champions

Following years of domination by foreign brands, Steadfast Nutrition is making a difference in the world of supplements. Backed by extensive scientific research, Steadfast Nutrition is carving out a new playbook with a distinctly Indian ethos.

Founded in 2017 by Aman Puri, an endurance athlete-turned-business leader, the brand aims to solve the issue he personally faced -- Indian athletes being shortchanged on nutrition. After competing in mountain biking, triathlon, speed skating, and shooting championships, Aman Puri soon realised good-quality supplements in the Indian market were extremely limited and unreliable. Consequently, athletes leaned towards expensive overseas products or put their wellbeing at risk using cheap local spinoffs. “I wanted to change that,” he says.



A safe bet on Science

The underlying philosophy is straightforward: clean nutrition that doesn’t hurt in the guise of help. Therefore, Steadfast Nutrition’s line of supplements focuses on supporting recovering athletes, active individuals, dieters as well as the elderly.

Steadfast Nutrition ensures its ingredients stay within Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) guidelines advised by ICMR-NIN, making every formulation safe and balanced. The supplements are manufactured in accordance with WHO-GMP standards and are approved by FSSAI. They have also been independently clinically tested and certified to be free of steroids. Parallely, the supplements are also free from heavy metals and harmful stimulants -- ensuring safety.

Significantly, Puri’s role as the director of Steadfast MediShield, one of India’s foremost renal pharmaceutical firms, gives him an edge in the industry. He has drawn experience from the pharmaceutical sector to infuse clinical-grade quality control into his brand’s products.



Reimagining consumption

Precision and security in dosage were radically transformed through the invention of single-serve sachets by Steadfast and served as an innovation blitz forward. “Sachets ensured precision, safety, and ease — everything Indian athletes needed but didn’t know they could demand,” explains Puri.

For on-the-go athletes such as cyclists during races or mountaineers at heights, nutrition access had been tough. However, with Steadfast Nutrition’s sleek individually sealed sachets, nutrition is now clean, compact, simple, and much more accessible.



Building protein-efficient India

Behind all this lies Puri's bold vision: "Making India protein-efficient by 2040". While this isn’t a government initiative, he is passionate about accomplishing it. “Over 80% of Indians are protein deficient. That’s not just a statistic — it’s a national health crisis,” he says.

With a wide variety of protein supplements for people with sedentary lifestyles and elite athletes, Steadfast has created a niche for itself with its 12 transformational products. Besides, the brand aims to break the common myths relating to protein consumption while underscoring its importance regarding immunity, recovery, and overall health.

Winning trust, one locker room at a time

Contrary to gaining exposure through blitz advertisements, Steadfast has successfully maintained its reputation through word of mouth. As Mr Universe India 2023, Rohit Shetty states, “In sports, credibility is currency”. Clean label detailing the ingredients alongside results proclaimed by peers strengthens the brand's appeal.

Steadfast supplements find their way into the hands of cricketers, footballers, cyclists and Olympians as they converse during training camps or competitions. Indian cycling champion Shiya Lalwani also acknowledges that trust matters. “When someone you trust says, ‘Try this, it actually works’, that carries more weight than any endorsement,” says Lalwani.

Even top-level coaches such as Biju George, currently the Head of Talent Scouting for Kolkata Knight Riders, have testimonials vouching for Steadfast’s product saying “We didn’t just get performance; we got peace of mind."



Standing tall against global giants

The global market for supplements remains flooded with imported products, but Steadfast has managed to make its mark amidst the clutter. The brand has meticulously built a reputation based on accountability by implementing rigorous feedback loops and confirming results from athletes. This trustful rapport ensures remarkable consumer satisfaction.

Some Indian sportspersons who have benefitted from Steadfast's services include Suraj Karkera, Nilakanta Sharma, and Dalima Chhibber as they are a part of the 90+ users across 35 different sporting disciplines. Moreover, Steadfast is now an essential brand driving India's increased recognition in global sports dominion.

In 2024, when Suraj and Nilakanta bagged bronze for India at the Paris Olympics and gold at the Asian Champions Trophy, they also credited Steadfast for their nutritional edge — another testimonial of the brand's impact.



The road ahead

Initially, Steadfast took off as an answer to personal struggles faced by its founder, but it rapidly turned into a nationwide movement. It isn’t just another supplement brand — it’s a statement that Indian athletes deserve the best. The brand has been made for them, and by one of their own.