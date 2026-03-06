Stories That Inspire: Voices That Go Beyond the Stage | Image: Republic Media Network

The Republic Media Network’s Women Summit 2026, presented by Adani Group with Fixderma Skincare as Associate Sponsor, was built around a simple idea — that real inspiration comes from lived stories.

Across the day, women from very different worlds took the stage. Some wore the uniform of service, some built businesses, some shaped law and policy, and others created art, music and cinema that millions have grown up with.

What connected them was not their profession, but the journeys behind it.

In public service and defence, voices like Seema Dhundia and Padma Bandopadhyay spoke about discipline, responsibility and the realities of working in demanding roles. Their stories reflected years of service and commitment.

Advertisement

In politics and public life, Jyothsna Tirunagari and Khushboo Sundar spoke about navigating leadership, public expectations and the pressures that come with visibility.

The summit also celebrated the power of culture and creativity. Spiritual voices like Sadhvi Jaya Bharti and Sadhwi Majumdar reflected on faith, tradition and identity.

Advertisement

From the world of music came the timeless voice of Anuradha Paudwal, whose songs have been part of India’s musical memory for decades. Her reflections on a long career in playback singing reminded the audience how art continues to shape emotions across generations.

Beauty industry pioneer Shahnaz Husain spoke about building a global brand from India at a time when very few entrepreneurs were thinking internationally. Meanwhile, entrepreneur Shaily Mehrotra shared the realities of building and growing a modern skincare company.

The legal conversation brought together Indu Malhotra, along with advocates Aparajita Singh and Diksha Goswami, highlighting how law continues to shape rights and justice in the country.

Sport added another dimension to the conversation. Deepa Malik spoke openly about resilience, reminding the audience that strength is often discovered in moments of challenge.

Together, these stories showed that inspiration does not belong to one profession or one path. It can come from a courtroom, a sports field, a film set, a recording studio, a temple, or a boardroom.

At Republic Media Network, platforms like the Women Summit are an effort to bring these stories forward. Not just to celebrate achievements, but to ensure that the journeys behind them are heard.

Because when stories are shared, they travel far beyond the stage.