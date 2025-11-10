Story On Patient Data On Sale: The Hidden Cost Of Hospital Breaches | Image: Initiative Desk

India’s healthcare sector is witnessing a digital revolution. From electronic health records (EHRs) to telemedicine, cloud-based hospital information systems, and connected medical devices, patient care has never been more efficient or accessible. But with this convenience comes an unsettling reality: cybercriminals now see hospitals as a goldmine.

“Healthcare data is unlike any other data,” says Binoy Koonammavu, CEO and Founder of ValueMentor. “While financial information can be changed or reissued, medical records are permanent. Once compromised, they can be exploited indefinitely.”

Recent reports show a surge in ransomware attacks and data breaches across Indian hospitals in 2023–24. Millions of patient records, ranging from Aadhaar and insurance IDs to diagnostic reports and prescriptions, have ended up on dark web marketplaces. The implications extend far beyond compliance violations; they threaten patient trust, financial stability, and even clinical outcomes.

Why Patient Data is the New Goldmine

Medical records carry an extraordinary value. Each file may contain personally identifiable information (PII), insurance and financial details, clinical history, and even genetic or biometric identifiers. “On the dark web, a complete medical record can fetch 10 to 20 times more than a stolen credit card number,” notes Binoy. “The healthcare sector offers cybercriminals the highest return on investment.”

This makes hospitals especially attractive targets, and the costs of breaches can be staggering. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, the average breach in India costs ₹17.9 crore, among the highest across industries. But the financial impact is just the beginning.

Hidden Costs Beyond Money

Hospitals in India face multiple layers of risk when breaches occur:

Regulatory Penalties: The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, now holds hospitals accountable for mishandling patient data, with penalties reaching up to ₹250 crore per violation.

Operational Downtime: Ransomware attacks can paralyze hospital IT systems, delaying surgeries, diagnostics, and billing. Even a few hours of downtime can disrupt thousands of patient interactions.

Erosion of Trust: Patients who fear their information isn’t safe may withhold critical details, affecting the quality of care.

Insurance and Litigation Risks: As medicolegal claims rise, hospitals may need to cover compensation, credit monitoring, or identity protection for affected patients.





Why Indian Hospitals Are Especially Vulnerable

Several structural issues amplify risk: legacy software running on unpatched systems, fragmented IT infrastructure across hospitals and diagnostic labs, third-party dependencies like insurance TPAs, limited cybersecurity budgets, and human error. “Even with technology upgrades, cyber hygiene among staff remains a weak link,” Binoy observes.

Proactive Approach to Cybersecurity

According to ValueMentor, hospitals must go beyond reactive measures. Key strategies include:

Zero Trust Architecture: Continuous verification, least-privilege access, and network segmentation to prevent lateral movement by attackers.

Advanced Detection Tools: SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and XDR (Extended Detection and Response) solutions can minimize dwell time and reduce breach impact.

Vendor and Ecosystem Oversight: Cyber obligations must extend to labs, insurers, and cloud providers to prevent supply chain attacks.

Data Encryption and Tokenization: Securing sensitive patient and payment data reduces its usability if stolen.

Red Teaming and Drills: Simulated attacks prepare hospitals for ransomware or data theft scenarios, strengthening response plans.

Continuous Staff Training: Doctors, nurses, and administrative staff need regular guidance on phishing, safe device usage, and data handling.

Cyber Resilience Beyond Compliance: Compliance with DPDP is just a baseline. True resilience requires immutable backups, recovery drills, and tested restoration strategies.

“Protecting patient data is synonymous with protecting patient care itself,” Binoy emphasizes. “Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT expense; it’s a core pillar of patient safety and institutional integrity.”

Looking Ahead

As India’s healthcare digitisation accelerates, breaches will continue to pose a serious threat unless hospitals adopt a proactive and layered defense strategy. From Zero Trust and advanced detection to vendor oversight and continuous staff awareness, the path to security is clear.