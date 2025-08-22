Streaming Shockwave: MrBeast Signs Exclusive Deal with Kick.com

In the modern online landscape, there seems to be more and more big news on the many platforms available. In streaming and video content creation, there are hardly any bigger names than MrBeast. The YouTuber turned philanthropist and entertainer has broken into many industries and has helped tens of thousands of people already. With his latest project, he started Team Water, a charity organization that aims to bring clean water to places that lack it. To raise money during August, he partnered with the online streaming platform Kick, one of the leaders in the industry. So how did it go? Well, it broke records, whereas the exclusive deal between the two sides could bring a lot more great content.

MrBeast Joins Kick Streaming

The original plan between the legendary YouTuber and internet personality, MrBeast, and one of the leading streaming platforms, Kick, was a charity stream. Jimmy MrBeast Donaldson had the plan to raise $5 million through a long stream that would not stop until the target was met. The marathon was to raise water for people in need, and he would not be alone. He was to be joined by long time Kick mainstays, Adin Ross and Felix xQc Lengyel. It was all announced on August 12 on X (Twitter) and scheduled for August 14. The rules were simple: no ending the stream until the $5 million mark is reached, and all three would be featured continuously.

This was a huge move, not just for the charity, but for Kick. MrBeast now joins fellow big name streamers like xQc, Trainwreckstv, Adin Ross, Drake, and others who call Kick home. xQc is famous for his Stake.com gambling streams, while the superstar singer and rapper Drake also does gambling streams on Kick. He has a partnership with Stake and frequently plays slots, hosts events, and has co hosts like Adin Ross, where they have fun, give prizes, and more. The fact that the platform now also features MrBeast is a great thing for all sides, as everyone benefits from one more big name coming to the platform. Fans of both sides, as well as those who participate in charities, will now get a chance to do something new and exciting.

A few weeks ago, MrBeast launched Team Water. On the backdrop of two previous efforts, Team Trees and Team Seas, where he donated to planting trees and cleaning the oceans, the water initiative includes efforts from places like Malawi, Colombia, and Nepal to underserved communities in the United States. The campaign is joined by over 3,000 influencers, including brands and high profile CEOs. At the moment, #TeamWater, as it is known, has reached 30,464,970 years of water supplied for the people in need. The money that they plan to raise means that every $1 gives one person clean water for a year. They are less than $10 million short of their goal, with half a month already passed, but they are ahead of schedule.

MrBeast, Adin Ross, and xQc Break Charity Record

During their Team Water charity stream, the trio of the biggest streamers and content creators in the world did the impossible. During the fundraising stream on Kick launched to help provide clean water to millions of people around the world, on Thursday, August 14, they raised more than $12 million! The original goal was $5 million, which they reached rather quickly after only a few hours. It was then raised to $8 million, and then $12 million. The ultimate goal of the whole project is to raise $40 million through the month of August. More than 3000 creators are getting involved, and many have already donated considerable amounts of money to the effort.

The stream lasted nearly 18 hours without a break, as nearly 620,000 people tuned in. Now that he is present on Kick, it is only a matter of time before more similar charitable and entertainment collaborations with other creators take place. Together with xQc and Adin Ross, they broke the Guinness World Record for most money raised for charity during a live stream. The previous holder? It was Adrien Nougaret and Alexandre Dachary with their Z Event in October of 2021, when they raised $11,972,930,19 across multiple days. This time around, the aforementioned trio needed less than a day to bring in $12,029,205.44.

During the stream, there was a leaderboard of the biggest donors, among which were some big names from the online entertainment, streaming, and content creating genres. Be LOVE Electrolyte gave away $2.8 million. Fellow streamer and Kick partner Trainwreckstv jumped in with $1.1 million, and finnbags donated $1 million. Adult content creator Siphie Rain also pledged $ million, and Kick and Stake co founders Ed Crave and Bijan Tehrani donated $1 million, too. Other big names who donated were UFC CEO Dana White, Michael Rubin, Gary Vee, Scooter Braun, and Airbnb co founder Brian Chesky.

When it was all over and the confetti and sparkles were done, MrBeast asked their co hosts, “How does that rank compared to other people’s first Kick stream?”, to which xQc said, “Probably number one,” while Ross added, “I think you had the best debut.” Jimmy later celebrated the moment with a tweet and a picture of him pointing to the money raised, the caption reading, “Just did my first stream and we raised over $12,000,000 for charity! Most money ever raised in a live stream!” MrBeast has 370,000 followers on his brand new account, and the number is rising. He will surely use it for more streams in the future.

Trivia and Facts about Kick

Origins and Ownership

Kick was founded in late 2022 as a direct competitor to Twitch. It is operated by Kick Streaming Pty Ltd and backed by Easygo Entertainment Pty Ltd. Key figures include Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, the co founders of Stake.com, as well as streamer Trainwreckstv.

Revenue Model: Game Changer for Creators

Kick offers a 95% revenue share to streamers, which means the platform takes only 5%. Streamers keep 100% of tips and donations, and they can choose whether or not to run ads. Kick also allows same day payout withdrawals, unlike most platforms (Twitch, YouTube) that use monthly payout cycles.

Rapid Growth and Big Name Signings

Within months of launch, Kick experienced explosive growth, an astonishing 404% increase in viewership between January and April 2023. The platform signed major streamers like xQc, Amouranth, Adin Ross, Nickmercs, Hikaru Nakamura, and Westcol. xQc reportedly signed a $100 million nonexclusive two year deal, while Amouranth made $38 million on Kick before returning to Twitch in 2025.

Moderation and Content Policies

Kick is known for its looser moderation rules. They allow more adult content and gambling streams compared to Twitch. As of early 2025, only verified, legal gambling sites are allowed on stream. The platform has faced controversies, including a live streamed car crash by Jack Doherty, who was banned shortly after.

Global Reach and Audience

Kick is a sponsor of the Sauber Formula One team, now named Kick Sauber, indicating global ambitions. The platform sees strong engagement from English and Spanish speaking audiences, each with about 27.7% of viewing time. Arabic and Turkish audiences also represent a significant share with 20% and 11.9%, respectively. Kick is accessible via web, iOS, Android, Android TV, and tvOS.

Innovations for Creators

In 2025, Kick launched the Kick Road Campaign, a competition for small streamers (under 100 concurrent viewers) with a $50,000 prize pool. It also introduced a $100,000 developer fund and opened a public API for community tools. The platform supports multistreaming, though using it reduces partner payouts by 50% during those sessions.

Biggest MrBeast Charity Projects and Events

Over the years since his fame and success, Jimmy Donaldson has been actively helping tens of thousands of people in need. Team Water is only the latest such effort, so let us take a look back at what he has managed to do up until now.

Team Trees (2019)

Co launched with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober, Team Trees aimed to plant 20 million trees by the end of 2020. For every dollar donated, one tree was planted. The campaign went viral and raised over $20 million in just a few months, with donations from celebrities like Elon Musk, Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke, and other high profile figures. The trees are being planted through the Arbor Day Foundation.

Team Seas (2021)

Following the success of Team Trees, MrBeast and Mark Rober started Team Seas to remove 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and beaches. The initiative partnered with Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup. Each dollar donated removes one pound of trash. It hit the $30 million goal and raised awareness about marine pollution on a global scale.

Beast Philanthropy (2020-Present)

Between his two big projects, MrBeast launched Beast Philanthropy, a separate channel and nonprofit organization focused on feeding and helping underserved communities. The organization runs a food bank and regularly gives away thousands of meals. 100% of the ad revenue from the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel goes directly to funding these charitable efforts.

Donating Homes and Paying Off Debts (Multiple Events)

Jimmy has gifted several houses to families in need, including a woman who lost her home in a fire. He has also paid off college tuition, medical debts, and housing loans for numerous people. These efforts are often captured in his videos and amplify their reach, thus inspiring others to give as well and follow in his footsteps.

1,000 People See for the First Time (2023)

In a very viral video, MrBeast paid for cataract surgery for 1,000 people around the world who were blind or nearly blind but could be cured with a simple operation. He partnered with SEE International, a nonprofit focused on preventing blindness. The video helped raise global awareness about preventable blindness and healthcare inequity.

Building 100 Wells in Africa (2023)

He funded the construction of 100 clean water wells across multiple African countries, including Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Uganda. These wells provided thousands of people with access to clean drinking water, and some also powered irrigation systems and schools. This is the origin of the Team Water effort.

MrBeast FAQs: Personal Life, YouTube Career, and More

1. Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is an American YouTuber, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He is famous for his elaborate challenges, giveaways, and charitable acts. He is from Greenville, North Carolina, USA.

2. How did MrBeast become famous?

He gained popularity in 2017 with a viral video that counted to 100,000 subscribers. His creative challenges and massive giveaways quickly made him one of YouTube’s top creators.

3. How much money does MrBeast give away?

MrBeast has given away millions of dollars in cash, prizes, cars, and even houses in his videos. He often funds his content through sponsors and his business ventures.

4. What is MrBeast’s net worth?

As of 2025, estimates of MrBeast's net worth range from $100 million to $500 million. It includes revenue and earnings from YouTube, marketing, brand deals, merchandise, and business ventures like Feastables and Beast Burger.

5. Does MrBeast really donate money to people?

Yes, the giveaways and donations in MrBeast’s videos are real. Many recipients have confirmed receiving the prizes, and he is also known for large scale charity work.

6. What businesses does MrBeast own?

MrBeast owns or co-owns several businesses, including Feastables (snack company), MrBeast Burger (virtual restaurant chain), and Beast Philanthropy (charitable organization).



7. Is MrBeast the most subscribed YouTuber?

As of mid 2025, MrBeast is one of the most subscribed individual creators on YouTube, often competing with channels like T-Series and Cocomelon for the top spot. He has 423 million subscribers and 94.5 billion views on his main channel.

8. What is Beast Philanthropy?

Beast Philanthropy is a nonprofit founded by MrBeast that provides food, clean water, housing, and more to people in need, both in the USA and internationally.

9. How can I be in a MrBeast video or challenge?