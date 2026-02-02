Students At The Class Of One Drive Sustainability Message Through Environmental Assembly | Image: Initiative desk

Grade 6 students at The Class Of One (TCO1), a global online school, organised and led a student assembly focused on environmental conservation on 8th January 2026. The virtual gathering brought together peers from across the globe to discuss waste management and sustainable living practices.

The assembly aimed to educate fellow students on the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling—encouraging more sustainable daily habits. Through interactive activities and a collective pledge, participants committed to minimising their ecological footprint.

Reimagining Waste Through Interactive Learning

The assembly, themed around the message “Reimagine Waste: Create less, Care more,” featured an engaging mix of interactive puzzles, current environmental news, and practical demonstrations. The young presenters guided their peers through the fundamentals of waste management, emphasising the three R’s: reducing, reusing, and recycling, as cornerstones of sustainable daily habits.

The session concluded with a formal pledge, wherein the student body committed to minimising their ecological footprint. This collective commitment underscored the assembly’s central message: that minor individual efforts, when multiplied across communities, can culminate in significant global benefits.

Nurturing Environmental Stewards

“Environmental education is not an add-on at The Class Of One, it is woven into the fabric of how we teach and learn. When our students take the initiative to educate their peers about sustainability, they demonstrate the leadership qualities and sense of responsibility we aim to nurture in every learner. These young voices remind us that the future of our planet rests in capable, caring hands.”

— Ms. Divya Jain, Founder, The Class Of One

Student-Led Learning in Action

The assembly exemplifies TCO1’s commitment to student-led initiatives, where learners are encouraged to take ownership of their education and contribute meaningfully to their community. Such opportunities develop critical thinking, public speaking, and collaboration skills. Such competencies are essential for success in the modern world.

“Student-led assemblies are a cornerstone of our educational philosophy. When children research, prepare, and present on topics they are passionate about, the learning becomes deeper and more meaningful—both for the presenters and their audience. This environmental conservation assembly showcased exactly the kind of initiative and ownership we encourage at TCO1.”

— Ms. Puja Khurana, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, The Class Of One

Education for the Modern Age

The Class Of One’s approach to education extends far beyond traditional academics. The school integrates Social Emotional Learning (SEL), values based education, and global citizenship into its curriculum, preparing students to navigate an increasingly interconnected world. Activities such as the environmental assembly reinforce these principles, helping students understand their role as responsible global citizens.

“Modern education must prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. At TCO1, we believe in nurturing not just academic excellence but also emotional intelligence, ethical values, and a sense of global responsibility. When our students pledge to reduce their ecological footprint, they are practising the very principles of mindful, values driven decision making that will serve them throughout their lives.”

— Ms. Manisha Bhagee, Principal, The Class Of One

A Holistic Approach to Learning

Initiatives like the environmental conservation assembly reflect TCO1’s broader educational philosophy. The school offers small batch sizes ensuring personalised attention for every student, professional co-curricular education in music, sports, and arts. Career counselling sessions exposing students to diverse professional pathways, and Connect Hubs that facilitate offline meetups for building real-world friendships. This comprehensive ecosystem ensures students develop into well-rounded individuals equipped with 21st-century skills.

About The Class Of One

The Class Of One is a global online school offering CBSE, NIOS, and UK Curriculum education from Nursery to Grade 12, catering to diverse learning needs and career aspirations. Established in 2021, the school serves 4,100+ students across 44+ countries with 187 certified teachers, providing personalised, flexible education that adapts to each student’s unique learning journey.

The school is currently accepting applications for the 2026-27 academic session. Families seeking an educational environment that nurtures academic excellence alongside values-based learning and holistic development are encouraged to apply early as limited seats are available.