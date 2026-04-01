Studio 145 Designs and Develops Aarunya Club & Convention for Tivoli’s Greater Noida Expansion

Aarunya Club & Convention by Tivoli, set within Knowledge Park-II in Greater Noida, is conceived as a hospitality destination where built form and landscape move together. Designed by Studio 145, the project brings together accommodation and large-format venues, but avoids treating them as separate parts. Instead, the experience unfolds as a continuous sequence of spaces.

Studio 145, based in Delhi, works across hospitality and venue architecture with a focus on how spaces are experienced over time. The studio’s projects are defined by controlled layouts, clear spatial transitions, and an approach that prioritises atmosphere as much as function.

At Aarunya, that thinking is most visible in the Glass House, a structure that anchors the property without dominating it. Its form draws from fluid, organic geometries, allowing it to shift in character as one moves around it. There is no single fixed view. The central porch establishes a point of arrival, but beyond that, the architecture opens outward, dissolving into landscape.

“For us, Aarunya was about creating a space that doesn’t feel static,” says Faisal Shareef Khan, Founder, Studio 145. “The Glass House changes as you move, it reveals itself gradually. That sense of discovery was important to the experience.”

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The spatial layout follows the same logic. The Glass House and Flora lawn operate together, while the Grand Ballroom extends into a large landscaped ground designed for scale. Smaller gatherings are absorbed into more contained environments, without breaking the continuity of the site. The property, in its current phase, includes 60 guest rooms and is designed to host up to 2,500 guests.

What holds these elements together is not visual uniformity, but control over movement. Circulation, service access, and transitions between spaces were resolved early, allowing multiple events to exist simultaneously without conflict.

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“The complexity here was not in adding more, but in deciding what to hold back,” says Ishwar Vidyasagar, Principal Architect at Studio 145. “Each space needed its own presence, but also had to sit comfortably within the larger plan.”

Studio 145’s work at Aarunya reflects a growing shift in how venues are being approached. As a premium venue design studio, the practice continues to focus on experiential hospitality architecture, spaces shaped as much by atmosphere as by function. Projects like this also point to the rise of destination venue design in India, where scale, setting, and identity are considered together.