Stylework AI Looks to Fix What’s Broken in India’s Workspace Boom

India’s flexible workspace market has come a long way in a short time. From being a niche option a few years ago, it has now grown into a mainstream choice for companies of all sizes. Millions of square feet have been added, new cities are coming into play, and hybrid work is no longer an experiment. But behind this rapid growth, a more basic problem still remains—most companies aren’t using their office spaces efficiently.

A large part of this comes down to what industry insiders call “dark space.” Offices sit partially empty for most of the week, even as companies continue to pay full rents. At the same time, businesses expanding across cities often find themselves dealing with multiple landlords, scattered agreements and ongoing compliance headaches. For many, managing office space has quietly become as complex as running the business itself.

This is the gap Stylework is now trying to address.

Founded by Sparsh Khandelwal , the company started out by helping businesses find flexible workspaces across cities. But over time, as it worked more closely with enterprises, it began to see a bigger issue. The challenge wasn’t just finding space—it was making better use of it.

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That shift in thinking has led to the launch of Stylework AI . Instead of focusing on access, the platform is built around usage—helping companies understand how their spaces are actually being used, where inefficiencies exist, and what can be improved. The idea is simple: if businesses can see the gaps clearly, they can start fixing them.

The platform also tries to tackle another often overlooked issue—compliance. Companies working with multiple landlords across locations frequently deal with GST mismatches, TDS complications and lease-related disputes. By bringing this into one system, Stylework is aiming to reduce the day-to-day friction that comes with managing distributed offices.

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What’s interesting is the way the company is choosing to price this. Instead of charging a flat subscription, it is moving towards linking its revenue to outcomes—whether that’s reducing unused space or improving cost efficiency. It’s a shift that reflects how companies themselves are starting to look at real estate—not just as a fixed cost, but something that needs to deliver value.

All of this comes at a time when a large segment of the market is still underserved. Mid-sized companies, especially those expanding across cities, often fall between traditional leases and coworking models. They need flexibility, but at a scale that current solutions don’t fully support.

Stylework’s bet is that this segment will define the next phase of growth—and that solving for it requires more than just more space. It requires better systems.