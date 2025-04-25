Stylish In-Store Talk, Star-Studded Bollywood Dinner To Celebrate Fashion, Culture & Creativity With Tommy Hilfiger

Mumbai: Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp . [NYSE: PVH], announces Mr. Tommy Hilfiger’s visit to Mumbai, India, on April 15, 2025, for a vibrant day of fashion, cultural exchange, and connection – reinforcing the brand’s presence in one of the world’s most dynamic style capitals.

The day began with a visit to the TOMMY HILFIGER store at Jio World Drive, located in the heart of Mumbai’s luxury shopping destination, the Bandra Kurla Complex. There, Mr. Hilfiger participated in a panel discussion moderated by Indian creative force Sarah-Jane Dias, and Bollywood actress, model and philanthropist Manushi Chhillar. The conversation explored style, fashion and global influence – uniting icons from both American and Indian fashion cultures.

Later that evening, Mr. Hilfiger hosted a dinner at the Taj Chambers, nestled within the legendary Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. With sweeping views of the Gateway of India and the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the intimate affair was a curated celebration of culture, glamor and style. The evening brought together India’s foremost cultural tastemakers–from Bollywood icons and A-list celebrities to fashion power players, influential top-tier media, and industry insiders. Guests included Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shikhar Dhawan and Guru Randhawa.

Infused with the brand’s bold, vibrant spirit and tailored with a local twist, the evening was a dazzling celebration of fashion, creativity, and Tommy Hilfiger’s deepening connection to India’s vibrant style and entertainment scene.

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985.

Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9 billion in 2023. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010.

