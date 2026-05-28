Sudeep Singh from FCI on Building a Sustainable Food Distribution Ecosystem that Supports India’s SDG Commitments

India’s food distribution ecosystem is undergoing a critical transformation as the country works toward balancing food security, sustainability, and long-term agricultural resilience. With India supporting one of the world’s largest public food distribution systems, the need for efficient procurement, scientific storage, digitised logistics, and climate-conscious agricultural practices has become increasingly important. The evolving conversation around sustainable food systems is now closely aligned with India’s commitments to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10). In this context, Sudeep Singh, Former Executive Director of the Food Corporation of India, highlights the importance of building a future-ready food distribution framework that goes beyond traditional procurement mechanisms.

“India’s food security framework must now evolve from a quantity-driven system into a sustainability-driven ecosystem. The future of public food distribution lies in reducing wastage, strengthening decentralized storage, improving digital transparency, and ensuring that food reaches every beneficiary efficiently while minimizing environmental impact,” says Sudeep Singh.

India’s public food distribution infrastructure remains one of the largest welfare-oriented systems globally. Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), subsidized food grains are legally provided to nearly 67% of the country’s population through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). This vast network plays a crucial role in addressing hunger and nutritional insecurity, especially among economically vulnerable communities. However, the scale of the system also presents operational challenges related to storage losses, transportation inefficiencies, and leakages across supply chains.

According to policy studies and government assessments, post-harvest losses continue to affect India’s agricultural ecosystem significantly, especially in perishables and food grains. Strengthening post-harvest management infrastructure, therefore, becomes essential not only for food security but also for achieving SDG 12, focused on responsible consumption and production. The Government of India’s Agri-Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has emerged as an important intervention in this area by supporting investments in warehouses, cold chains, primary processing units, and community farming assets.

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Modern storage infrastructure is increasingly being viewed as the backbone of a sustainable food ecosystem. Scientific warehousing, silo-based grain storage systems, and decentralized procurement centers can help reduce grain deterioration while improving operational efficiency. Expanding cold-chain infrastructure also minimizes spoilage during transportation, particularly for fruits, vegetables, and temperature-sensitive commodities.

“Localized storage infrastructure can dramatically reduce food losses while strengthening last-mile food availability across rural and semi-urban regions,” notes Sudeep Singh. “Sustainability in food distribution begins with preserving what farmers produce.”

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Digitisation is another major pillar shaping the future of India’s food distribution ecosystem. Over the last few years, digital procurement systems, Aadhaar-linked beneficiary databases, GPS-enabled transport monitoring, and real-time grain allocation tracking have significantly improved transparency in public distribution. The integration of digital platforms such as the Electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) has further expanded market access for farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), enabling better price discovery and inter-market trade.

The e-NAM platform supports the broader SDG framework by strengthening economic opportunities for small farmers while promoting efficient and transparent agricultural supply chains. Digital transformation also helps minimize leakages and administrative inefficiencies, which historically impacted the effectiveness of welfare distribution programs.

Simultaneously, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives introduced across several states have contributed to reducing distribution inefficiencies by transferring benefits directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Such reforms strengthen accountability while improving the overall delivery mechanism of welfare support systems.

India’s SDG commitments are also closely linked to climate resilience within agriculture and food distribution. Climate change continues to affect crop productivity, water availability, and agricultural stability across several regions of the country. As a result, sustainable food distribution can no longer be separated from sustainable agricultural production.

Promoting climate-smart agriculture, natural farming, and crop diversification is increasingly becoming central to long-term food security planning. The growing emphasis on millets and indigenous crops reflects this shift toward ecological resilience and nutritional diversity. Millets, for instance, require relatively lower water inputs and are more adaptable to climate variability, making them important for sustainable agriculture strategies.

“Food security in the coming decades will depend not only on procurement volumes but on how resilient and climate-adaptive our agricultural systems become,” says Sudeep Singh. India’s policy ecosystem is also gradually moving toward integrating sustainability indicators into food systems planning. NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index has highlighted the importance of localized implementation strategies, emphasizing that food security must incorporate environmental sustainability, nutrition outcomes, and economic inclusion simultaneously. This multidimensional approach strengthens the connection between food distribution and broader developmental priorities.

In this evolving landscape, the role of the Food Corporation of India is also expected to transform significantly. Traditionally recognized primarily as a procurement and buffer-stock management agency, FCI today stands at the center of a larger opportunity to enable resilient agricultural infrastructure and sustainable food logistics. Investments in smart warehousing, technology-driven grain monitoring, decentralized procurement, and energy-efficient transport systems can position the organization as a key driver of India’s sustainable development agenda.

Experts increasingly argue that resilient food distribution systems are essential for reducing inequalities, improving nutritional outcomes, and ensuring economic stability in rural India. Efficient procurement and equitable distribution directly support vulnerable populations while stabilizing agricultural markets for farmers. At the same time, reducing food loss and improving supply-chain efficiency contribute to lower environmental stress and resource optimization.

As India advances toward its SDG targets, sustainable food distribution will remain central to both social welfare and economic resilience. The convergence of infrastructure modernization, digital governance, climate-conscious agriculture, and inclusive welfare delivery can create a more adaptive and efficient ecosystem capable of addressing future food security challenges.