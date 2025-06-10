Suncity Endeavours Owned By Global Icon Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Partners with Industry Veteran Mr Sougata Patra to launch India's First AI Enabled Healthcare Tech Platform

In a landmark move for India’s healthcare industry, global icon and entrepreneur Sunny Leone has joined hands with Mr. Sougata Patra, an IIM Kolkata alumnus and industry veteran, to take S&P Health’s AI and technology-based healthcare platform to new heights.

Sunny Leone, celebrated worldwide for her achievements in entertainment and business, steps into the role of Investor and Executive Director(N.E.) at S&P Health.

Leone’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence now drive her mission to make S&P Health India’s most trusted and innovative healthcare and OTC tech brand.

This partnership is more than just a business move, it is a symbol of women empowerment, innovation, and social impact. Sunny Leone is known for her hands-on approach to investments and her support for social causes like the American Cancer Society and PETA1. Her journey from self-made entrepreneur to brand strategist has inspired millions, and she now brings that same passion to healthcare, aiming to bridge the gap between advanced technology and everyday health needs.

Joining her on this journey is her husband, Daniel Weber, who will also serve as Executive Director(N.E.) Together, they form a dynamic leadership team focused on empowering retailers, stockists, and consumers through seamless, tech-driven healthcare experiences.

At the heart of S&P Health’s transformation is Mr. Sougata Patra, Managing Director, an IIM Kolkata alumnus with a distinguished career leading companies like Emami, Koye Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Searle, Zydus Cadila, and IPCA. His three groundbreaking patents has been published

1. A direct-to-retail pharmacy and branded generics model,2. Unified digital trade and pharma retail marketplace,

3. An AI-driven B2B eCommerce platform for Indian pharma retailers.

S&P Health’s advanced B2B marketplace will serve lacs of retailers and thousands of stockists nationwide, supported by a strong global presence. The company’s focus covers a wide range of consumer healthcare needs, including vitamins, minerals, supplements, pain management, cough and cold, geriatrics, sexual wellness, and chronic care.

The company operates through four core divisions: exclusive private label products, generics, manufacturer offerings, and collaborations. By integrating a centralized warehouse system, Just-In-Time inventory, AI-powered logistics, and a robust digital platform, S&P Health ensures affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions are always within reach.

Sunny Leone’s strategic goals for S&P Health are clear: establish it as India’s most trusted healthcare brand, bridge the gap between technology and consumer needs, empower all stakeholders, and introduce engaging loyalty and rewards programs.

With the combined expertise of Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, and Mr. Sougata Patra, S&P Health is poised to become a billion-dollar brand, disrupting the B2B pharma ecosystem with faster deliveries, cost-effective solutions, and innovative services. Leveraging AI technology and a unique phy-gital (physical + digital) approach, S&P Health is set to reshape the future of healthcare in India.