ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast Bounce Launches A Purpose-led Campaign ‘Andar Ka Baccha Bahar Lao’

National, 1st October 2020: ITC’s Sunfeast Bounce, one of the largest crème biscuit player, enjoys a broad consumer base of kids and adults alike, endeavours to bring back the excitement in life with its new campaign ‘Andar Ka Baccha Bahar Lao’. The campaign is based on the insight that kids spend most of their day with adults who have forgotten to have fun making kids and their life boring. In the current scenario, with more time being spent at home, the insight has become even more relevant. In the new narrative, Sunfeast Bounce showcases, how adults can bring out their concealed, childlike enthusiasm, along with children when they enjoy flavourful, layers of life, just like a creme biscuit, with a playful spirit. This idea has taken various manifestations, starting with a new TVC communication which went on AIR during the recent cricketing season.

Link to the ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxifsTAL3Fg

The TVC currently on AIR opens with a group of boys and girls playing gully style cricket in their residential colony and are interrupted by an adult who asks them to immediately stop their constant chatter and noise. The weather instantly shifts to being dark and cloudy as the children move towards the man, chanting in unison, urging him to save the child ‘Bache ko Bachao’. Does the confused man ask the children which child they are talking about? The weather instantly clears and brightens up as the children smile and ask him to save his inner child. Upon biting into a Sunfeast Bounce biscuit, the man’s mood changes as it awakens the child within him who also wants to play along with them by the end of the film.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes at ITC Ltd. said “Sunfeast Bounce has introduced a new mix in the market with fresh packaging and communication that builds a strong point of view. The world will be a far more fun place if all of us were more childlike.

It is easy to lose sight of the joy in everyday life and the campaign highlights the need for adults to grab little moments of pure fun and play and indulge in these moments along with kids. The on-going cricketing season has given the campaign a large platform to bring this point of view alive in an impactful manner. We are confident that this idea will connect with our audience and they will enjoy the new TVC”.

The TVC is shot in Hindi and will be broadcasted across Star Sports 1, 2, 3 and all regional Star Network sports channels throughout the cricketing season.

Agency Credits:

Brand: Sunfeast Bounce

Agency: FBC Ulka Bangalore

Creative Team: Swati Bhattacharya, Romit Nair, Amit Anand

Account Management: Damodaran Nair, Prutha Nesargi, Priyansha Agrawal, Twinkle Agarwal

Planning Team: Ankit Sharma, Monica Reddy

Producer: Rachita Chowdhury, Divyesh Sata

Director: Anaam Mishra

Production House: Green Grass Film

