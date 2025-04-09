Swami Ramdev's 31st Renunciation Day Celebrated with Auspicious Navratri Yagna, Vedic Rituals, and Kanya Puja

Haridwar: Ramdev Ji Maharaj's 31st Renunciation Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Yoga Bhavan Auditorium in Patanjali Wellness, Phase-II, with a grand Navratri Yagna, Vedic rituals, and Kanya Puja. On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna felicitated Swami Ji Maharaj by offering a garland and extended his best wishes for the 31st Renunciation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji said, “Today, I have completed 30 years as a renunciate and am entering the 31st year of my monastic life.” He emphasized that the sole purpose of a renunciate is to fulfill the duties of yoga, nation-building, service, and contributing to the era by promoting health, prosperity, and values in the nation. Therefore, Patanjali Yogpeeth continues to climb the ladder of cultural and spiritual prosperity.

During the event, Acharya Balkrishna stated that revered Swami Ji Maharaj, after embracing renunciation, has worked to bring glory to Indian culture, traditions, and values worldwide, showcasing India's rich heritage to the entire world.

The event featured a grand procession, with revered monks, Swami Ramdev Ji, Acharya Balkrishna Ji, and Yoga Acharya Swami Lal Ji from Divya Yoga Mandir Rammulkh Darbar participating. The procession reached the sacred banks of the Ganges, where six scholar brothers and one learned sister took the vow of celibacy (Naishthik Brahmacharya).

Earlier, during the special Navratri program, the President of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Swami Ramdev Ji, and General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna extended Navratri and Ram Navami wishes to the entire nation. Both Swami Ji and Acharya Ji performed Kanya Puja by washing the feet of young girls and offering them food to seek their blessings.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji urged, “India is the land of eternal culture, the tradition of sages, the Vedic heritage, Lord Rama and Krishna, and divine power. It is a land where darkness and ignorance must be eradicated. Let us eliminate all negative thoughts and establish within ourselves the moral values and character of Lord Rama.”

Acharya Balkrishna also highlighted the special significance of Navratri in Indian culture, traditions, and Sanatan Dharma. He wished for the well-being, prosperity, health, and happiness of everyone during this sacred period. He emphasized the importance of celebrating Navratri with reverence and scientific understanding, striving to overcome negative tendencies and vices through Kanya Puja.