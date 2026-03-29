Swik AI Selected for Launch Powered by KPMG Accelerator in Chapel Hill

Swik AI, a vertical AI company building intelligence infrastructure for small businesses and commercial lending, has been selected for the third cohort of the Launch Chapel Hill Powered by KPMG accelerator programme. Founded by Yogi Nishanth, the startup is among a small group of ventures chosen through a competitive application process. The cohort commenced on 9 March at the Innovate Carolina Junction in Chapel Hill.

Swik AI connects the disparate systems that lenders already use - email, CRM, loan origination software, and document repositories- into a single intelligence layer. The platform standardises revenue verification, compiles structured signals from scattered borrower data, and drafts credit memos ready for review, helping relationship managers spend less time on manual reconciliation and more on credit judgment.

A Programme Built for Enterprise Pilots

Launch Powered by KPMG is an AI-enabled accelerator programme formed through a collaboration between Launch Chapel Hill, a UNC-affiliated startup accelerator, and KPMG LLP. The six-week programme targets startups at the minimum viable product stage that are ready to pilot with enterprise customers, providing mentorship, go-to-market strategy support, and access to enterprise connections.

The programme focuses on frontier technology areas identified by KPMG, including advanced AI applications, semiconductors, biotech, and Industry 4.0. Its stated aim is to help at least two companies in each cohort secure a next-step commitment from an enterprise partner. The third cohort will hold its Demo Day on 14 April 2026.

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A Persistent Bottleneck in Lending

The problem Swik AI addresses is straightforward: it takes too long for a small business to get a loan. Financial documents arrive in inconsistent formats, borrower data sits across disconnected systems, and underwriting teams spend disproportionate time piecing information together rather than evaluating creditworthiness. Nishanth’s approach, shaped by more than a decade in credit strategy and risk infrastructure at JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, and Oportun, is to build AI that works across a lender’s existing stack rather than asking institutions to adopt new systems.

From Lending Operations to Vertical AI

What distinguishes Nishanth’s venture from many AI startups in financial services is the depth of operational exposure that preceded it. Across roles spanning credit risk modelling, anti-money laundering systems, and lending infrastructure, he observed a consistent pattern: lenders were not short on data or talent, but on the ability to synthesise fragmented information into timely, defensible decisions. Swik AI was designed to close that specific gap.

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The company was launched as a portfolio venture of gAI Ventures, a venture builder that pairs domain experts with dedicated engineering and product teams to create vertical AI companies in financial services, enterprise productivity, and commerce.

What the Selection Signals

The accelerator’s affiliation with KPMG - a Big Four professional services firm with deep roots in financial services advisory- lends participating startups a credibility signal that carries weight with enterprise buyers such as banks and credit unions. The programme’s competitive selection process and its explicit focus on companies ready for enterprise pilots imply an external assessment that the product has reached a level of maturity sufficient for serious institutional evaluation.

Looking Ahead

Over the coming weeks, Swik AI will refine its customer discovery, work toward pilot engagements, and present to KPMG professionals and prospective enterprise partners at Demo Day. The company is currently working with early lenders and lending advisors to expand integrations across the lending lifecycle. Small business lending remains one of the most consequential areas of financial services, and by making underwriting workflows more intelligent without demanding wholesale infrastructure changes, Swik AI represents a focused bet on vertical AI’s potential to reshape how capital reaches the businesses that need it.

About Swik AI: Swik AI is a vertical AI company building the intelligence layer for small business lending. The platform unifies data across a financial institution’s existing systems to help lenders find the right businesses, close loans faster, and manage portfolios proactively. Website: https://www.swik.ai

About Launch Powered by KPMG: Launch Powered by KPMG is an AI-enabled accelerator programme formed through a collaboration between Launch Chapel Hill and KPMG LLP. Website: www.launchchapelhill.com