Taiwan Food Festival Delights New Delhi at Shangri-La Eros

New Delhi, July 2025: New Delhi savoured an unforgettable taste of Taiwan during a vibrant three-day culinary celebration at Shang Palace, the signature restaurant of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. Held from 4th to 6th July 2025, the event brought Taiwan’s celebrated food culture into the spotlight — with aromas, artistry, and authenticity that transported the Delhi food lovers, connoisseurs and those seeking some incredible gourmet experience, straight to the heart of the island nation.

The event, titled Tastes and Tales from Taiwan, was co-hosted by Shangri-La Eros New Delhi and the Taiwan Mission in India, whose instrumental support made this cultural and culinary showcase a standout success. The festival marked a meaningful step in promoting Taiwan-India cultural diplomacy through cuisine, with food serving as a delicious bridge between the two vibrant nations.

People-to-people ties between India and Taiwan have grown significantly, with a remarkable 21% increase in Indian visitor arrivals to Taiwan in 2024. Early data from 2025 indicates even stronger interest from Indian travellers, reflecting deepening curiosity and connection between the two nations.

At the centre of the experience were two master chefs flown in from Taiwan: Chef Li Chia Chi, an internationally renowned culinary judge, and Chef Liao Tai-Chun, both of whom curated a series of exquisite dishes that highlighted Taiwan’s regional and historical richness. Guests indulged in signature offerings such as Three-Cup Chicken, Smoked Salt-Brine Duck Breast, Twin-Flavoured Spiny Lobster, and the heartwarming Double-Boiled Mushroom Soup with Mock Meat — each dish a nod to Taiwan’s diverse culinary traditions.

From the bustling night markets of Taipei to the serene kitchens of Taiwanese mountain villages, every bite told a story. Two specially curated menus — vegetarian and non-vegetarian — gave guests the freedom to explore Taiwan’s soulful flavours in an elegant dining setting.

The event received praise for not just the food, but also for its spirit of cultural exchange. H.E. Ambassador Baushuan Ger, Representative of the Taiwan Mission in India, noted: “We are honored to bring the 2025 Taiwan Food Festival to New Delhi. Through food, we celebrate friendship, people-to-people ties, and shared values. We thank our chefs, partners, and Indian guests for making this event a true cultural milestone. As exchanges in tourism, education, and investment grow between Taiwan and India, events like these help us deepen mutual understanding.”

Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, added: “It was a privilege to host this celebration of Taiwan’s culinary excellence. Our collaboration with the Taiwan Mission in India brought a new dimension of authenticity and storytelling to Shang Palace, creating a truly memorable experience for our guests. Taiwan’s culinary diversity and creativity have long captivated food lovers, and we are proud to offer a taste of this exquisite heritage.”