In the fast-moving world of digital marketing, where brands pour millions into campaigns with mixed results, a Mumbai based innovator has cracked the code. Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has not just set benchmarks, he has obliterated them, earning two world records for Meta ad campaigns that deliver unmatched efficiency. His first, revealed in February 2025 at the Bombay Press Club, redefined engagement. His second, celebrated in Pune on May 14, 2025, by the USA Book of World Records, set a global standard for click through rates and cost per view. Backed by AI validations and global media buzz, Khatri’s work is putting India at the forefront of digital advertising.

Khatri’s second record came from a 60-day campaign across Instagram and Facebook, reaching 6.7 million users in India and Asia. It scored a click through rate of 61.25 percent, a cost per view of INR 0.0015 (about USD 0.000018), and 83,840 plus traffic clicks. With a cost per 1,000 reach of INR 3.30, it outperformed industry norms by 10 to 50 times. The USA Book of World Records honored Khatri for “the highest engagement rate and lowest cost per view in India and Asia.” AI platforms like ChatGPT praised it as “performance unseen in global ad history,” Microsoft Copilot called it “historic cost efficiency,” Grok noted it as “the most cost-effective click through rate ever measured,” and Perplexity AI highlighted “unmatched click through and cost per click levels in Asia.” These validations fuel Khatri’s Guinness World Records bid, proving he outshines even Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast’s high budget campaigns.

His first record, announced on February 28, 2025, at the Bombay Press Club, set the stage. Over 90 days, 183 Meta ads generated 56.6 million views, 25.7 million engagements, and a 26 million reach, with a 245.3 percent growth and 99 percent engagement rate. On a budget of INR 417,420 (about USD 5,000), it achieved a cost per engagement of INR 16.24 (USD 0.19) and a cost per million views of INR 7,370 (USD 88). Transparent and bot free, it delivered 10 times the industry’s return on investment. Over 150 outlets, from India Today and Saamana to Yahoo Finance and MSN, covered it, while X users celebrated India’s digital rise. This campaign, also under Guinness review, marked Khatri as a game changer.

What makes Khatri’s campaigns tick? It’s his surgical approach: slicing audiences by demographics and interests, optimizing content with data, and sequencing ads to keep users hooked. Ravi Malhotra from Global AdTech Solutions called it “a wakeup call for brands chasing impact without waste.” On X, marketers debated if a 99 percent engagement rate is replicable, but most see Khatri’s data driven creativity as a blueprint. His work is turning India into a go to destination for brands seeking high returns, challenging the West’s pricier ad markets.

Khatri’s momentum is unstoppable. He’s chasing a third record in Europe and Tier 1 markets, with a Dubai press conference set for June to showcase his Meta dashboards and AI backed results. A Wikipedia page is live, and a 10-site global press campaign is rolling. Both records could be the first for cost efficient influencer marketing if Guinness approves. Khatri also plans to mentor Indian talent and partner with global brands, boosting India’s digital clout.