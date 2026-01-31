Tathagat Sahitya Samman Honours Eminent And Emerging Literary Voices

In a dignified literary ceremony held at the Sahitya Akademi Auditorium in New Delhi, the prestigious “Tathagat Sahitya Samman” was conferred upon senior Hindi litterateur A. Aravindakshan from Kerala and young poet Jamuna Bini from Arunachal Pradesh. The award recognises outstanding contributions to Hindi and Indian literature and is presented in memory of renowned literary figure Ramdarash Mishra.

The ceremony commenced with a graceful Kathak performance based on Mahakavi Nirala’s Saraswati Vandana, setting a reflective and cultural tone for the evening. Addressing the gathering, Dr. N. P. Singh (former IAS), Patron of the Tathagat Trust, highlighted the trust’s vision, its social and educational initiatives, and its commitment to strengthening cultural and linguistic dialogue between North and South India.

Several eminent literary figures, including Anamika, Om Nishchal, Ashok Vajpeyi, and Chandrakanta, shared insights into the literary journeys and contributions of the award recipients. Aravindakshan’s acclaimed work “Dhadkanon Ke Bheetar Jaakar” and Jamuna Bini’s poetry collection “Jab Adivasi Gaata Hai” were discussed for their deep emotional resonance, tribal consciousness, and strong humanistic values.

The event stood as a meaningful celebration of literary dialogue, sensitivity, and inclusivity, reaffirming the role of literature in strengthening social awareness and cultural harmony across India.