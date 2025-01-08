Tatvam Group: A Journey Rooted in Values and Vision of Mr. Jignesh Thakar

New Delhi, India: Tatvam Group, a leading name in Gujarat’s real estate sector, is known for hard work, vision, and a commitment to social values under the guidance of its Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Jignesh Thakar. Beyond his successful business ventures, Mr. Jignesh’s life is deeply rooted in culture, education, and community service, shaping his approach to leadership and development.

Born in Kodinar (Mitiayaj), Mr. Jignesh completed his education up to the 9th standard in his village, where he developed a strong connection with rural life, agriculture, and cow protection. His dedication to serving the community and nurturing traditions began at an early age. At Shri Bhagwat Vidyapith, Sola, he pursued further education from 9th to 12th standard, followed by a degree in Sanskrit, completing his MA, B.Ed. at MS University. His time at Bhagwat Vidyapith introduced him to Lakshmi Narayan Gaushala, where he became an integral part of its operations, contributing significantly to its growth.

While studying, Mr. Jignesh was actively involved in managing the Lakshmi Narayan Gaushala, which housed numerous cows. His contributions included setting up a ₹26 lakh water borewell for the gaushala and overseeing agricultural activities, such as providing fodder and fertilizers. His passion for cow protection continues to inspire him, with plans to establish a gaushala at Dholera, aligning with Tatvam Group’s real estate projects in the area.

Mr. Jignesh’s contributions extend far beyond real estate. At Pachchham Village in Dholera, Tatvam Group distributed school uniforms, kites, and spools to students of government schools. Similar initiatives were undertaken at Fatehpur Primary School, where his efforts were warmly appreciated by school authorities and the local community. Additionally, Mr. Jignesh supports Sanskrit education by providing clothing, food, and other resources to young scholars studying traditional scriptures.

Tatvam Realty Pvt. Ltd., under Mr. Jignesh’s leadership, organizes regular blood donation camps, ensuring a steady supply of blood for those in need. Over the past two years, these camps have become a cornerstone of the group’s social responsibility efforts.

As CMD of Tatvam Group, Mr. Jignesh not only drives the company’s success in Ahmedabad and Dholera but also exemplifies how business and social service can go hand in hand. His dedication to preserving traditions, promoting Sanskrit culture, and uplifting communities reflects the core values of Tatvam Group. With his dream of establishing a gaushala in Dholera and continued philanthropic initiatives, Mr. Jignesh Thakar’s journey remains an inspiration.