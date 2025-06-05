Techflow High-Capacity Smartphone Refurbishment Facility in India, Championing Sustainability and Retail Empowerment

Techflow, India’s emerging leader in smartphone recommerce and refurbishment, today announced the official launch of its flagship refurbishment facility in India. With an impressive annual processing capacity of over 400,000 devices, the company is set to redefine India's engagement with pre-owned electronics by offering a unique blend of quality, scale, sustainability, and retail empowerment.

Founded by Shivam Gupta and Anshul Gupta, Techflow has established an integrated ecosystem for smartphone refurbishment. This initiative is designed to empower retailers, significantly reduce e-waste, and make high-quality smartphones more accessible across the country.

The new 16,000 sq. ft. facility is equipped with cleanroom-standard workstations and boasts a monthly throughput of over 35,000 smartphones. Each device undergoes rigorous 50-point diagnostic and grading protocols, ensuring high quality. All refurbished smartphones come with tamper-proof packaging and a warranty ranging from 6 to 12 months. The facility also features an integrated backend system connected with retailers, marketplaces, and enterprise partners, streamlining the entire process.

Speaking to the media, Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder of Techflow, said, “Our mission is to build the backbone of India’s circular electronics economy. We're not just refurbishing devices; we're reimagining how India perceives and purchases refurbished technology, instilling trust, scaling operations, and serving a clear purpose. The company is also dedicated to strengthening India’s retail sector. We are building India's largest trusted retail network for refurbished smartphones. This segment has historically been fragmented and lacking transparency; we are changing that through transparency, traceability, and technology.”

On this Occasion, Shivam Gupta, Co-Founder of Techflow, said, “Techflow is deeply committed to environmental sustainability. Refurbishing a single smartphone can save up to 60kg of carbon emissions and over 100 liters of water. At scale, our operations will become a significant sustainability engine for the industry. The company aims to prevent over 1,000 tons of e-waste annually.”

Looking ahead, Techflow plans to scale its operations to process 1 million smartphones annually. The company also intends to launch India's most transparent trade-in platform and expand its sales presence to over 250 cities nationwide.

About Techflow