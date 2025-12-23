Updated 23 December 2025 at 06:50 IST
Techurate: The Bengaluru-Based Fintech Powerhouse Transforming Global Banking
Techurate Systems Pvt. Ltd., co-founded in 2015 by Harshavardhan Pusala and Ramya, has rapidly grown from a startup into a global fintech brand trusted by banks across 20+ countries. What began as a shared vision between two professionals, combining Harsha’s deep technology expertise with Ramya’s strategic, finance and operational acumen, has evolved into a mission-driven company transforming how banks modernize their systems. Their partnership, has been the cornerstone of Techurate’s remarkable journey, blending ambition, innovation, and collaboration to deliver real impact in the world of digital banking.
Techurate was born from a simple insight: banks, particularly in emerging markets, wanted to modernize, but legacy systems, high costs, and limited technical expertise held them back. Harsha’s experience implementing core banking solutions in Africa highlighted the power technology could have, not just for large institutions, but for underserved communities. Ramya, with over 18 years in banking and finance, ensured that this vision translated into a solid business model, scalable operations, and regulatory-compliant solutions. Together, they built a company that delivers transformation without disruption.
The company’s flagship platform, TigiOS, is a modular, cloud-ready digital banking suite that empowers banks to deploy internet and mobile banking, digital onboarding, omnichannel services, and real-time monitoring, all while maintaining compliance across geographies. This innovation has helped Techurate’s partners improve customer experience, streamline operations, and embrace next-generation technologies like AI and predictive analytics.
Under Harsha and Ramya’s leadership, Techurate has won accolades including the Best Digital Banking Innovation Platform award, recognition of its ability to redefine digital banking standards. What sets the company apart is not just technology, but the people-first approach of its founders. Their shared philosophy emphasizes collaboration, trust, and long-term partnerships, making them a rare team that blends vision with execution seamlessly.
What makes Techurate’s journey remarkable is how Harsha and Ramya navigate the challenges of scaling a global fintech company while maintaining a close-knit leadership approach. They are often seen brainstorming side by side, balancing long-term strategy with day-to-day problem-solving. This seamless synergy has fostered a culture of collaboration within the company, encouraging employees to innovate boldly and take ownership of solutions. By blending professional rigor with a personal touch, the founders have created an environment where ideas flourish and teams feel invested in the company’s mission.
Beyond business success, Techurate under their leadership is making a tangible difference in financial inclusion. Many of the banks they partner with serve communities previously excluded from formal banking systems. By providing scalable, secure, and flexible technology solutions, Harsha and Ramya are enabling these institutions to bring digital banking to the remotest areas, improving access to loans, savings, and essential financial services. Their vision goes beyond profit, it’s about creating measurable, positive impact in the lives of millions, demonstrating that fintech can be both innovative and socially meaningful. From enabling seamless banking in Africa to accelerating digital adoption across Asia and Latin America, Techurate stands out as an Indian brand quietly powering global fintech transformation. For Harsha and Ramya, it’s more than a business, it’s a journey they’ve built together, combining personal commitment, professional expertise, and a shared mission to make financial services smarter, more inclusive, and future-ready.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 23 December 2025 at 06:50 IST