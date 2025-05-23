Teen Patti, Crosswords, And More: Top Mobile Gaming Trends In India You Shouldn’t Miss In 2025

What we often want to do when boredom strikes is to pick up the phone and play a video game. With an increase in internet penetration and access to mobile phones, almost everyone, from children to the elderly, has a mobile phone in India. A 2025 projection states that the Mobile Games market is going to reach a valuation of USD 405.60 million in the present year.

With 806 million internet users as of January 2025, internet penetration in the country is also at an all time high. Those of us with an internet connection can simply download a mobile game of their choice (such as an iGame or a puzzle game) and play to pass the time. This has led to the establishment of a few mobile gaming trends.

Teen Patti Master to COD: Gaming Trends Making the Waves

As we step mid-way into 2025, here is a list of trends that are driving the way mobile games are designed and played:

iGaming Becoming Mainstream

Simple yet engaging, these are the more engaging versions of popular games. Broadly speaking, any online game that involves a transaction falls under the ambit of iGaming. A great example is Teen Patti Gold.

With over 1.6 billion global players, iGaming is one of the more popular choices in mobile games. Further, iGaming in India is set to generate USD 16.83 billion in revenue by the year 2033.

Some of the most popular forms of iGaming in India are Teen Patti Master, online rummy, and poker.

AR/VR Games

By merging your surroundings with digital elements or creating a fully immersive digital environment, AR/VR games enhance the entire experience. While some may require special gear like AR/VR headsets for you to enjoy the full experience, many don’t.

In India, the rise of AR/VR mobile games has popularised the concept, making market projections for 2025 stand at USD 917.5 million.

If you are a gaming enthusiast willing to give AR/VR a shot, you can try playing NBA All-World, Pokémon GO, Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, Acron: Attack Of The Squirrels, Jurassic World Alive, and VR Noir.

Cloud Gaming

Countering the need for downloading games onto a device and storing the game progress there, Cloud Gaming offers a simpler way. It allows you to play with enthusiasts connected to the game, which is hosted on cloud gaming platforms.

However, unlike console games, you do not need to own expensive hardware. Instead, you can join in using your mobile phones. In India, Cloud Gaming is expected to have a market valuation of USD 164.49 million in 2025, making it one of the most popular trends this year.

Some examples include games available on platforms like JioGamesCloud, Amazon Luna, Xbox® Cloud Gaming, and GeForce NOW (by NVIDIA).

Esports

Short for electronic sports, these come in the form of multiplayer video game tournaments. Not only does this form of online gaming draw players, but also viewers. Further, major tournaments also draw sponsors and broadcasters.

In India, the projected market for esports stands at USD 139.3 million in 2025. However, a significant portion of this is owed to those games played on mobiles due to a higher user penetration and accessibility.

To name a few, Clash of Clans, Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty: Mobile are some of the top mobile esports.

Puzzle-based Mobile Games

Colour-match, crossword, word search, number puzzles, logic puzzles – these are some of the all-time favourites. Easy to play and meant for people of all ages, these test your mental abilities and keep your mind sharp while providing a fun time.

Even though these are free apps, they had a market share of USD 29.12 million back in 2022. This is expected to stand at USD 69.40 million by the end of the decade in 2029.

The most popular puzzle games that people have played at one time or another are Sudoku, Candy Crush Saga, and Bubble Shooter.

A great aspect of these games is that they are highly responsive to different mobile devices. Most of these games, and even some iGames like the Teen Patti Master Old Version can run seamlessly on older, less advanced phone models.

Hyper-Casual and Hybrid-Casual Games

Simple download and play games that have minimal interfaces are termed hyper casual. Common examples include Stacking, Flappy Bird, Magic Tiles, Bridge Race, etc.

Hybrid casual games take this concept one step forward to increase the depth of the gameplay and player retention. Some popular examples include Angry Birds, Subway Surfers, Clash Royale, and the like. In fact, most puzzle games are a version of hybrid-casual games.

AI-based Gaming

All games use AI in some form or another. Most common of these are single-player games where you play against an opponent. Second to this comes game tutorials, which practically run on AI-based demos to help players learn what to do, followed closely by using AI for NPCs.

AI games are those that run on artificial intelligence. These include AI text games that work similarly to ChatGPT, AI-generated games which are another version of video games, ones using advanced AI technology to elevate gameplay, and Generative AI games that use AI for NPCs, assets, and procedures.

Some AI-based games for you to try out on your mobile are AI Dungeon, Kingpin Adventure, and Private Detective. Today, even iGames like the Teen Patti game are extensively using AI to enhance user experience on their platforms.

Wrapping Up: How To Take Your Pick From The Popular Gaming Types

A lot of this depends on three factors:

How much time you have on hand

Where your interests lie

The kind of hardware you have (whether your mobile phone can support a high-end game or a basic one)

If you are a casual gamer who’s interested in passing the time and getting small rewards in turn, online mobile games are a good choice. If you are looking for an immersive experience, you can opt for AR/VR games or Cloud Gaming.

Those looking for simpler versions of first-person shooter games, or action-adventure games like COD and Assassin’s Creed, can opt for Esports from their mobile phones.

And if the thrill of iGaming is your thing, just play the Teen Patti game on your mobile!