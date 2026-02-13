Telangana Gears Up for the World’s First 24-Hour Stadium Sports Hackathon

Hyderabad: The official launch of Sports Hackathon – The World’s First Stadium Innovation League was held today at the Minister’s Quarters in Hyderabad, marking the formal unveiling of the event logo and poster. Scheduled for March 28–29 at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, the initiative will be conducted as a Non-Stop 24 Hour Sports Hackathon, uniquely combining live sports participation with structured innovation problem-solving inside a professional stadium environment. The event is being organized with the complete support of the Government of Telangana, positioning the state at the forefront of global sports-driven innovation.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Vakiti Srihari, Hon’ble Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Government of Telangana, announced his personal involvement in the upcoming hackathon and reaffirmed the government’s full backing. He stated that he will remain present at the stadium for the entire two-day duration and actively participate in this world-first initiative. Emphasizing Telangana’s commitment to youth empowerment and sports excellence, he remarked, “The Government of Telangana is extending complete support to this historic initiative. I will personally be part of the Sports Hackathon, standing alongside our youth and innovators. This is not just an event — it is a decisive step toward transforming our sports ecosystem and showcasing Telangana’s leadership on a global stage.”

The Sports Hackathon aims to mobilize participants from all 33 districts of Telangana, bringing together youth, athletes, students, technology professionals, startups, and select international participants. With a target of 10,000 participants under one stadium roof, the initiative will also attempt a Guinness World Record, recognizing the unprecedented scale and the unique integration of live sports engagement with continuous innovation over a 24-hour period.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Brand Owner of Hackathon®, described the initiative as a defining milestone in the evolution of hackathons globally. He stated that combining athletic performance with a continuous 24-hour collaborative innovation sprint inside a professional stadium creates a format never attempted before at this magnitude.

“With the complete support and participation of the Government of Telangana, Sports Hackathon® will establish a new global benchmark. Bringing together 10,000 participants in a single stadium to play, innovate, and build solutions represents a transformative movement for the future of sports,” he said.

The launch event witnessed the presence of several distinguished attendees including Telangana Brand Licensee Mr. Hari Sai Goud Raparthi, Bhagya Lakshmi Vakiti, Anuradha Yasaram, Mahadev Kohli, Sampath Makthala, Vinay Kumar Chanakya, Vijay Prakash, Santosh and others attended the launch event. who extended their support and appreciation for this pioneering initiative.

With strong institutional backing, visionary leadership, and large-scale participation, Sports Hackathon is set to become a landmark moment in India’s sports and innovation history.

For more details and to enrol in sports hackathon +91 8019077575 / +91 8123123434