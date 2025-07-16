Telugu Movie Police Vari Heccharika Drops Trailer – Fans Await July 18 Release

Hyderabad: The gripping trailer of the upcoming Telugu action drama “Police Vari Heccharika” has officially been released, offering a powerful glimpse into the high-stakes world of law enforcement, corruption, and justice. The much-anticipated film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

Directed by Babji and produced by Belli Janardhan, the movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Sunny Akhil, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Ajay Ghosh, Jaya Vahini, Himaja, Sayaji Shinde, Ravi Kale, Kashi Vishwanath, Sanjay Nair, Shankarabharanam Tulasi, Meghana Khushi, and Babji himself. Notably, the film also marks the on-screen debut of producer Belli Janardhan, stepping into the limelight after a distinguished military and social service career.

A Producer with a Purpose: Belli Janardhan’s Journey

What sets “Police Vari Heccharika” apart is the inspiring journey of its producer and debut actor, Belli Janardhan. A retired Indian Army soldier from Telangana’s Nalgonda district, Janardhan served the nation with honor and discipline, earning admiration for his dedication and courage.

After retiring from the armed forces, he transitioned into social activism, devoting himself to causes such as youth empowerment, education, and rural development in Telangana. His relentless efforts toward societal welfare earned him national recognition, including the prestigious Bharat Seva Vibhushan National Award – 2025.

Blending his real-life experiences with a passion for cinema, Janardhan now enters the Telugu film industry with a mission: to tell stories rooted in ethics, service, and sacrifice. Through “Police Vari Heccharika”, he sheds light on the dilemmas and duties of police officers navigating a morally complex society.

What the Trailer Promises

The trailer teases an intense narrative fueled by suspense, social conflict, and action-packed sequences. The plot revolves around honest police officers caught between their duty and the pressures of corrupt systems, political manipulation, and organized crime. With sharp visuals, a riveting background score, and hard-hitting performances, the film promises an emotionally resonant and socially conscious cinematic experience.

Star-Studded Ensemble

The cast of “Police Vari Heccharika” brings together veteran performers and fresh talent. Actors like Sayaji Shinde, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Ajay Ghosh, and Himaja lend gravitas to the narrative, while Sunny Akhil and others bring youthful energy. Supporting roles by Ravi Kale, Kashi Vishwanath, Sanjay Nair, Shankarabharanam Tulasi, and Meghana Khushi enrich the film with layered portrayals of diverse characters. This movie also marks the debut , both as an actor and producer of Belli Janardhan.

Message-Driven Commercial Cinema

Though packed with action and drama, the film is also rooted in a strong moral message. Speaking about the project, Belli Janardhan shared:

“This is more than just a movie for me. It is a tribute to our police force and my way of connecting with the youth of our nation. I want to inspire them to stand for what is right, just as we stood with pride and discipline in the Army.”

Release Details