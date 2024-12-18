Terra Invest Ashok Amritraj Hyde Park Entertainment Group, buy Delhi Sports Team in World Pickleball

The rapid rise of Pickleball as a global phenomenon has found a new epicenter in India with Smashers Sports, backed by international investment firm Terra Invest and Hollywood mogul Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group, acquiring the Delhi Franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). This strategic partnership marks a bold step into India’s booming sports entertainment sector and highlights the growing confluence of private equity, technology, and leisure-driven investments in the country.

India’s sports media and entertainment market is entering a transformative phase. Driven by rising incomes, increased leisure time, and advancements in AI and digital engagement, the sector is poised for substantial growth.



Ankiti Bose, Partner at Terra Invest, remarked:

“We are only beginning to scratch the surface of what sports and entertainment can achieve in India. The combination of rising discretionary incomes, AI-enabled fan engagement platforms, and increasing appetite for sports content presents an extraordinary opportunity. At Terra Invest, we believe these industries are fledgling compared to what they will become.”

Terra Invest and Hyde Park’s foray into WPBL aligns with a global trend where private equity firms and institutional investors are increasingly prioritizing sports investments.

Globally, private equity firms have become integral players in sports franchise ownership. The NFL, NBA, and Major League Pickleball (MLP) in the United States have witnessed significant team acquisitions by private capital, creating new revenue models through media rights, sponsorships, and fan-driven technology. Terra Invest’s strategy mirrors this trend, recognizing the long-term value of sports assets in emerging markets.

Ashok Amritraj, Founder of Hyde Park Entertainment, remarked:

“Having spent decades in sports and entertainment globally, I see tremendous potential for Pickleball in India. The WPBL offers a unique opportunity to combine competitive sports with entertainment-driven narratives that can engage audiences worldwide. Smashers Sports’ vision for the Delhi franchise aligns perfectly with this mission.”

Adding momentum to this trend is the involvement of sovereign wealth funds, particularly from the Middle East, in global sports ventures. From football clubs in Europe to emerging sports platforms, sovereign investments are fortifying the economic viability of sports franchises. This dynamic has further solidified Terra Invest’s thesis of viewing sports as a high-growth asset class, particularly in markets like India.

Global celebrities are playing a key role in amplifying the visibility of sports investments. Icons like Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio have placed strategic bets on sports, signaling both cultural and commercial potential. Similarly, the WPBL offers a unique opportunity for India to tap into this trend, blending sports, entertainment, and media to engage a diverse audience.

The World Pickleball League: Pioneering a New Sporting Culture

The World Pickleball League (WPBL), founded by former tennis champion Gaurav Natekar, has rapidly emerged as a game-changer in India’s sports ecosystem. Featuring six competitive teams, WPBL is one of India’s first professional Pickleball leagues, providing a structured platform for players.