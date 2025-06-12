Terry Birles: Charting A Course For Environmental Consciousness at Sea

There is one trait that seafarers are known to be laden with: an iron will. This is because the sea is known to break people with weaker wills particularly in instances where a vessel hits a squall, gets stranded out at sea, or other situations that would fill the average person with fear. This is also why trying to convince a seafarer is next to impossible. For Terry Birles, himself a thoroughly seasoned seafarer, maritime expert, and business advisor, convincing seafarers is well worth the effort because once swayed, they become loyal supporters.



This ability to convince people has greatly helped Terry Birles in his goal to bring the matter of environmental awareness and conscientious consumption to seafarers. A yacht’s carbon footprint is typically horrendous, as older models run on diesel engines that consume great amounts of fossil fuel. Thankfully, Birles is someone who knows how to make yacht owners understand the gravity of this argument. "The days of conspicuous consumption are behind us," Birles explains, "today's ultra-high-net-worth individuals are seeking experiences that align with their values, including environmental consciousness, cultural authenticity, and social responsibility."



This statement from Birles reflects a profound change occurring across the entire maritime sector, from luxury yachts to commercial ships, as it confronts its environmental impact in a world increasingly defined by climate consciousness.

The Great Reset In The Minds Of The Maritime Luxury Lovers



The luxury yachting industry has undergone a massive shift since 2023, when global regulatory changes and evolving consumer preferences began reshaping the market. The International Maritime Organization's 2024 report reveals that the sector has seen a 45% increase in demand for sustainable yacht designs, with projections suggesting this figure could reach 80% by 2030.



Birles, who acts as a consultant and advisor to Fortune 500 companies in the shipping, marine, and energy sectors, has been helping traditional yachting companies adapt to these new realities. His consultancy work has become particularly crucial as the industry grapples with stringent environmental regulations and changing client demographics. "We're witnessing a paradox of sorts," Birles notes, "while the average size of commissioned yachts has increased by 22% since 2023, clients are increasingly requesting designs that emphasize discretion and environmental integration rather than ostentation."

Perhaps most surprising is that 78 percent of new yacht commissions now include dedicated spaces for marine research or conservation activities, something that was not even a consideration five years ago. This reflects a broader change in how wealth is displayed and experienced on the water.

The Sustainability Wave Hits Commercial Shipping



Beyond the luxury sector, the entire maritime industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Responsible for nearly 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, maritime transport significantly impacts the environment. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set ambitious targets, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2050.



In 2023, IMO Member States adopted an updated strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, setting out an enhanced common ambition to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by or around 2050. This includes a commitment to ensure an uptake of alternative zero and near-zero GHG fuels by 2030.



The maritime industry's environmental compliance features remarkable technological upgrades. Alternative fuels like LNG, biofuels, and hydrogen are emerging as sustainable options for vessels. Electric propulsion systems, which use batteries or fuel cells to generate electricity, have already been successfully implemented in smaller vessels such as ferries and yachts, with efforts underway to include larger cargo ships. Wind-assisted propulsion using sails or rotors to harness wind power, along with solar energy, is being integrated into modern vessels to minimize fuel consumption.

Maritime Sustainability and the Economy



While environmental concerns drive much of this change, there's also a compelling economic case for maritime sustainability. By investing in sustainable practices, the maritime industry can unlock cost savings, create jobs, expand markets, and secure long-term profitability. Energy efficiency measures, such as using renewable energy sources, cleaner fuels, and implementing slow steaming (reducing cruising speed), all help to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while lowering operational costs.



Implementing robust waste disposal systems on ships and at ports minimizes pollution and avoids fines for illegal dumping. Cleaner technologies reduce vessels' wear and tear, prolong their lifespan, and lower maintenance expenses.