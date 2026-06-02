The 2,000% Multibagger: How Spice Islands Industries Built a Growth Engine Across EVs, Logistics, FMCG and Hospitality

Small-cap company Spice Islands Industries Limited has emerged as one of the notable wealth creators in the Indian stock market over the last three years. The company has delivered multibagger returns to investors while transforming itself into a diversified business group with interests spanning beverages, electric mobility, logistics and hospitality.

According to market data, the stock has generated returns of more than 2,000% over the past three years, making it one of the standout performers in the broader small-cap segment. An investment of ₹1 lakh made around three years ago could have potentially grown to over ₹20 lakh, depending on the timing of the investment.

Strong financial performance

The company’s recent financial results have further strengthened investor confidence.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Spice Islands Industries reported standalone net profit of ₹3.29 crore, compared with ₹1.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing growth of approximately 98%.

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Revenue from operations increased significantly to ₹13.55 crore during the March 2026 quarter from ₹6.08 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹37.31 crore compared with ₹22.92 crore in FY25, while net profit rose to ₹7.63 crore from ₹2.57 crore in the previous year.

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The strong growth in revenue and profitability reflects the success of the company’s diversification strategy and its focus on expanding into multiple growth-oriented sectors.

Transformation into a diversified business group

A key factor behind the stock’s strong performance has been the company’s evolution from a traditional apparel-focused business into a diversified enterprise.

Today, Spice Islands Industries operates across:

• Carbonated beverages and packaged drinking water

• Electric mobility solutions

• Logistics and fleet operations

• Hospitality and hotel management

The diversified structure provides exposure to multiple sectors of the economy and reduces reliance on any single line of business.

Rogers 1837 drives FMCG ambitions

One of the company’s most important assets is the historic Rogers 1837 beverage brand.

Rogers is among India’s oldest beverage brands and has built a reputation over generations. Spice Islands Industries has been working to revive and expand the brand by modernizing packaging, strengthening distribution networks and increasing market visibility.

The Rogers portfolio includes:

• Ice Cream Soda

• Raspberry Soda

• Jeera Soda

• Ginger Ale

• Club Soda

• Packaged Drinking Water

The company believes the heritage value of the Rogers brand provides a unique positioning advantage in the Indian beverage market. By combining traditional brand recognition with modern marketing and distribution strategies, management aims to scale the business across multiple regions.

EV and logistics businesses offer future growth

Apart from beverages, the company has entered the electric mobility and logistics sectors.

India’s electric vehicle industry is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years, supported by government initiatives, increasing environmental awareness and rising adoption of sustainable transportation.

Spice Islands Industries has positioned itself in this emerging sector through electric vehicle rental and mobility-related services.

The company has also expanded into logistics and fleet operations, a sector benefiting from rapid growth in e-commerce, quick commerce and urban delivery services. The logistics business provides exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments of the Indian economy and complements the company’s mobility initiatives.

Management views both EV and logistics operations as important long-term growth drivers.

Hospitality business adds diversification

Spice Islands Industries has also established a presence in hospitality and hotel management.

India’s hospitality sector continues to benefit from increasing domestic tourism, rising incomes and higher travel spending. Through its hospitality initiatives, the company aims to participate in the long-term growth of the tourism and leisure industry.

The hospitality vertical serves as an additional revenue stream and further strengthens the company’s diversified business model.

Outlook

The combination of strong financial performance, a heritage beverage brand, participation in the EV ecosystem, logistics operations and hospitality businesses has helped Spice Islands Industries attract significant investor attention.

The company has successfully positioned itself across several high-growth sectors while reporting substantial improvements in revenue and profitability. This combination of operational growth and strategic diversification has contributed to the stock’s remarkable performance over the past three years.

While small-cap investments carry inherent risks and investors should undertake their own due diligence, Spice Islands Industries has emerged as a closely watched growth story in the Indian market.