The Indian television industry is currently buzzing with the creative triumph of Gharwali Pedwali. Airing on &TV and streaming on ZEE5, this supernatural family comedy has successfully broken the mold of conventional sitcoms. The show represents a major production milestone for Surryam Entertainment, a venture spearheaded by Rahul Jindal and his partner, Piyush Dinesh Gupta, in collaboration with industry veterans Alind Shrivastava and Nisar Parwez of Peninsula Pictures.

For Surryam Entertainment, Gharwali Pedwali serves as a high-profile debut, bolstered by the massive professional foundation of Piyush Dinesh Gupta. With 13 years of experience and over 25 projects to his name, Gupta has become a hallmark of premium storytelling through his established banner, NMKH Productions Private Limited. His diverse credits include the award-winning Lantrani, the thriller Interrogation, and digital hits such as Raktanchal, Bhram, and Siksha Mandal, alongside TV favorites like Vidya.

Rahul Jindal’s ascent to the producer’s chair is far from a typical Hollywood story. Originally from Bhiwani, Haryana, Jindal did not begin his journey in a film studio. Instead, he cultivated a formidable reputation as a leader in the education sector long before making his mark on the Mumbai media landscape. His career is defined by a commitment to institutional growth and academic development.

His legacy in education is anchored in Sikkim, where Sardar Patel University stands as a beacon of academic innovation and higher learning. As a co-founder of the university, Jindal’s efforts have focused on establishing sustainable academic excellence and creating growth opportunities for students throughout the Himalayan region. His leadership has turned the institution into a vital center for regional education.

Even as he makes significant waves in the entertainment world, Jindal remains deeply dedicated to his role as the co-founder of Sardar Patel University. His unique ability to manage a major academic institution while simultaneously launching a successful production house has earned him recognition as the youngest entrepreneur in the country, showcasing a rare and versatile leadership style that bridges two distinct worlds.

Jindal’s transition into the media industry began in 2012 when he moved to Mumbai to manage an educational institute. This role unexpectedly placed him at the heart of the film community, where he forged friendships with leading actors and filmmakers. Immersing himself in the energy of active film sets, his initial curiosity about the production process eventually matured into a clear professional goal: creating content that truly connects with a modern, global audience.

Set in the culturally vibrant and spiritual city of Varanasi, Gharwali Pedwali offers a unique comedic twist on domestic life. The story follows a man hilariously caught between the demands of two wives—one living and one a spirited ghost—blending traditional Indian settings with a touch of supernatural humor.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Paras Arora, Priyamvada Kant, Richa Soni, Niharika Roy, and Geeta Bisht. Their performances, combined with a quirky and sharp script, have cemented the show’s popularity across both digital streaming and traditional television platforms.